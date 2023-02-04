CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating who’s responsible for a threat against a school district employee written on a bathroom wall in El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, sometime during the lunch hour on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
A fight between a 14- and 16-year-old girl on the high school campus around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 is under police investigation as well. Minor injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 200 block of Avenue B sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. A loaded 9 mm magazine and gloves were stolen. Loss is less than $100.
A key chain and keys were stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Erin around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Loss is estimated at $100.
PROPERTY
A man suffering from a minor dog bite was treated at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road. No police action was taken as the dog belonged to the man who was bitten.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Adam Dave Abelar, 43, listed as homeless in El Campo, was booked at 8:24 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Darren Ja Mari Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa was booked at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Kenneth Tyler, 67, of 126 CR 255 in Egypt was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 for two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon - family violence.
OTHER
Tineshia Denise Elegbe, 36, of 365 Second in Van Vleck was arrested by deputies at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on a Fort Bend County warrant for fleeing a police officer.
