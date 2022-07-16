Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Paul Rinnie Cadriel, 45, of 7728 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 29.
Cadriel has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, one in Harris County and one in Fort Bend County along with felony DWI convictions on Feb. 2, 2008 in Fort Bend County, and Jan. 7, 2008 and Sept. 17, 2009 in Matagorda County.
• Ruben Cardenas Jr., 26, of 501 W. Willow, No. 3, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child on May 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine while a child was present.
The grand jury also indicted Cardenas for theft, based on a barbecue pit stolen on Feb. 4.
• John Dylan Camparetto, 29, of 7525 Beard in Needville for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on May 10. He allegedly fled from DPS while in possession of more than a gram of cocaine.
• Arthur Nicholas Deberardinis, 30, of 555 Bradford in Kemah for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 24, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and less than a gram of hashish.
• Gerardo Gallegos, 44, of 1349 CR 351 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 11. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of cocaine.
• Alejandra Karen Garcia-Ortiz, 22, of 508 E. Norris in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 23. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• James Guy Gardner, 57, of 206 Orange in Louise for possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance on May 5. He allegedly had an explosive weapon composed of three artillery shell fireworks taped together and less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Gardner has prior felony convictions for two counts of abandoning a child without the intent to return and a single count of continuous violence against the family on June 24, 2010 in Wharton County and unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 8, 2016 in Fayette County.
• Jose Manuel Gomez, 21, of 9719 Rehmann in Lane City for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct on Sept. 28, 2021. He allegedly pointed a firearm at a man and threatened to shoot him before discharging the weapon into the air.
Gomez also stands accused of shooting at or in the direction of two other people.
• James Ivan Graham, 45, of 501 Texas, Apt. C, in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 16. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and more than a gram of MDMA.
Graham has prior felony convictions for home burglary, theft in excess of $20,000, theft of a firearm and theft in excess of $1,500, all on May 19, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Christopher Hackney, 39, of 904 Alvin in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on March 16. Convicted of online solicitation of a minor, Hackney is required to report any changes in his employment, which he allegedly failed to do.
• Joel Lee Hidalgo, 18, of 8621 Hoffman in Houston for smuggling of persons on March 31.
• Collin Dwayne Houston, 24, of 217 E. Mulberry in Hungerford for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on April 20. He allegedly used his fist to strike a woman in the face, breaking her nose.
• Harold James Hunter, 32, of 7806 Vincik Elhert in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on May 14. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Xavier Allen Jimenez, 22, of 120 W. Second in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault of a child on Nov. 28, 2021. The crime involves a child under the age of 14.
• Winston Paine Koeth, 26, of 21606 Ashford Grove Lane in Katy for possession of a controlled substance on April 3. He allegedly had more than gram of methamphetamine.
• Cynthia Kay Latson, 51, of 8717 Spaulding in Houston for two counts of identity theft on Sept. 5, 2018.
• Brandon Wayne Matula, 40, of 406 Philip in Wharton for violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within a 12-month period on May 21. He allegedly telephone stalked a woman.
Matula has two prior misdemeanor violation of a bond or protective order convictions in Wharton County.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 31, of 1420 Jennie in El Campo for identity theft on April 21.
• Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on May 12. She allegedly tried to hide cocaine during a police investigation and was then found in possession of less than a gram of it.
• Unberto Bartolome Mendoza, 19, of 15022 Cedar Ridge in Houston for smuggling of persons on March 31.
• Veronica Ramos Merino, 28, of 211 Royder in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 2, 2019. He allegedly worked with three others to plan a robbery.
