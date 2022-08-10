City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Christina Olivia Revilla, 42, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers asked to check on the welfare of a person near the intersection of Avenue C and Alvin. Two class pipes were seized along with a baggie with drug residue inside. Processed, Revilla was held 48 hours and then released.
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 32, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 6:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for possession of marijuana along with warrants for violating a promise to appear (two) and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic violation. Marijuana was seized. Processed, Greely was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted $1,004 in bonds and was released the next day.
William Wade Wallace, 24, of 6025 FM 2765 was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
At least one person was injured around 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 during a disturbance in the 1200 block of Sam. Police are looking for whoever may be responsible.
Property
A forged check was reported to El Campo police Friday, Aug. 5. The $250 check was circulated sometime between June 30 and that day.
An 68-year-old woman reported losing more than $1,000 cash to identity thieves between July 30 and Aug. 5. Police are on the trail.
A theft of service on an El Campo utility account is under investigating as well. The crime took place Thursday, Aug. 4.
Someone crashed into a fence in 700 block of Olivia around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 causing an estimated $200 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 26, of 409 Brent was committed at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Lee Shea, 22, of 31 Medina Lake in Pleasanton was arrested by deputies at 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for possession of marijuana and making silent abusive calls to 9-1-1.
Sandra Lee Alaniz, 32, of 1101 Beam Station Road in Alice was arrested by WCSO at 4:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Tony Ray Caudle, 47, of 318 CR 136 in Alice was arrested by deputies at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Arnulfo Ray Cano, 44, of 716 Alice was committed to the county jail at 8:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for aggravated assault with a weapon – family violence.
Other
Jorge Luis Gallegos, 21, of 1312 Andres in Alamo was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:29 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $35,000 bond and was released Sunday, Aug. 7.
Ferdaws Rahmani, 24, of 1005 Beechnut, No. 1904, in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 for evading arrest with a vehicle.
