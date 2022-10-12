City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Primitivo Llanes, 49, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance as well as a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Mohammad Saleem, 24, of 9707 Braeburn in Houston was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for possession of a controlled substance after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. A THC vape cartridge was seized. Processed, Saleem went to county jail. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released Saturday, Oct. 9.
Violence, Weapons
Dean Delgado Jr., 31, of 708 N. Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 2:57 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault.
Troy Lee Washington, 60, of 711 College was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 for two counts of family violence causing injury after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Washington was moved to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $2,000 in bonds and was released that day.
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 for indecent language in a public place and resisting arrest. Processed, the child was referred to juvenile authorities.
Property
Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 35, of 608 S. Liberty was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for criminal trespass and a warrant for probation violation – identity theft (two counts). Processed, she was taken to county jail.
Victor Elizandro De La Paz Elias, 21, of 4311 Groton in Houston was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for tampering with a governmental record after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. His vehicle had a fake temporary registration. Processed, Elias was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the mysterious death of two pets in the 500 block of West Monseratte on Thursday, Oct. 6 as a possible cruelty to animals case.
An assault was reported on the grounds of Novak’s Meat Market, 205 N. Washington, between 3:19 and 3:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
An attack was reported following a disturbance at J’s Patio, 116. E. First, around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. “The victim was hit in the head with a beer bottle,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said.
A gun was reportedly sighted when a threat was issued in the 1200 block of Business around 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Police, however, were unable to locate one.
Property
A hit-and-run was reported at J’s Patio, 116 E. First, between 12:30 and 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. A vehicle sustained $1,000 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Milton Jose Cruz, 50, of 401 S. Washington was arrested by WCSO at 11:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Tommie Deshaun Tyler, 41, of 339 CR 257 in Egypt was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of trug paraphernalia and Wharton PD warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, failure to appear (two counts), running a red light and driving while license invalid.
Jordan Christopher Supak, 30, of 150 Dove was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 21, of 3102 Esquire Lane in Garland was arrested by deputies at 7:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for aggravated assault family violence (two counts, one with a previous conviction).
Miguel Angel Meza, 24, of 2505 Driftwood Court in Mission was arrested by state troopers 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for money laundering in excess of $30,000 and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He posted $105,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Clayton Allen Murphy, 39, of 497 CR 220 in Brookeland was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Gerardo Antonio Davalos, 35, of 206 E. First was arrested by deputies for resisting arrest, being involved in an accident with injuries and family violence with injuries.
Property
Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 24, of 608 S. Liberty was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 for failure to identify, criminal trespass and theft with a previous conviction.
