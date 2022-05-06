Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Angel Avila, 35, of 2204 Fifth in Bay City for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 200 days in state jail for the May 7, 2020 crimes with credit for the full time served.
• Ramon Barajas, 40, of 6624 Portway in Brownsville for money laundering. He was sentenced to five years probation for the July 28, 2020 offense and was ordered to wear a GPS device for half of that time. The judge also required Barajas to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine and to not leave the country.
• Juan Gabreal Barrera, 34, of 2211 Seventh in Rosenberg for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the Aug. 2, 2017 crime. The judge ordered Berrera to avoid all contact with his victim by any means. Barrera was given credit for 1,617 days already served.
• Andrew Magdaleno Delagua, 36, of 115 Roosevelt in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years probation for the May 28, 2021 crime, ordered to attend a drug offender education program, perform 20 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Barry Glenn Dunlap, 43, of 106 Callis in Ganado for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was placed on five years probation for the May 18, 2020 offense and will be required to place an interlock breath test device on his vehicle’s ignition. The judge also ordered Dunlap to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine as well as $444 in bond fees in arrears.
• Tom Paul Elliot, 42, of 7512 FM 442 in Boling for assault of a public servant and possession of marijuana. He was placed on six years deferred probation for the Jan. 13, 2021 crimes and must write a letter of apology to the sheriff’s deputy he assaulted. The judge also ordered Elliot to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 200 hours community service.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Elliot if he is able to complete all terms.
• Lloyd Mac Finex, 38, of 408 Hamilton in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the June 7, 2020 infraction. The judge ordered Finex to attend a Substance Abuse for Felons program and a Drug Offender’s Education course, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Isiah Ismael Garcia, 18, of 16910 Rolling Acres in Humble for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the March 11, 2021 offense, ordered to undergo a drug/alcohol abuse evaluation, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $300 fine.
• Adrian Dashun Gilford, 40, of 603 N. Sixth in Crockett for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years probation for the Jan. 5, 2021 crime, fined $2,000, ordered to take a Drug Offender’s Education Course and perform 250 hours community service.
• Douglas Wade Hancock Jr., 23, of 602 Shannon in East Bernard for four counts of theft in excess of $2,500 value. He was placed on five years probation for the March 2, 2020 crime. The judge fined Hancock $500, ordered him to pay $6,675 in restitution and $660 bond fees in arrears.
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 28, of 10140 Brinkmeyer in Kendleton for theft in excess of $150,000 in value. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for the Dec. 20, 2020 crime and was ordered to pay $185,984.58 restitution. The judge also ordered Hayes to forfeit his weapons and pay $840 bond fees in arrears.
• Christopher Gerard Hughes, 43, of 505 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 273 days in state jail followed by 10 years deferred probation for the Aug. 20, 2020 infractions. The judge also fined Hughes $1,500 and ordered him to perform 250 hours community service.
• Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 28, of 8897 FM 1160 in El Campo for forgery. He was placed on three years probation for the April 28, 2019 offense. The judge also ordered Jackson to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $500 fine, $200.92 restitution to an El Campo business and write a letter of apology to its owner.
• Jeffrey Allen Jones, 65, of 302 E. Walnut in Hungerford for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the March 4, 2021 offense with credit for the time served.
• Sarah Ann Jones, 38, of 1105 Ave. C in El Campo for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Nov. 2, 2020 offense, was fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service.
• Ronald Miguel Krushall Sr., 50, of 5235 FM 1096 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Dec. 14, 2019 offense, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours community service.
• Ricardo Fernandez (in some cases listed as Hernandez) Lopez, 52, of 416 S. 13th in Donna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years probation for the Jan. 10, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Lopez to take a drug education course, perform 200 hours community service, pay a $2,000 fine and $577 of bond fees in arrears
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.