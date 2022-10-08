Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Dora Lee Akins, 46, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22. She was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 150 hours community service. The judge also ordered Akins to attend a drug offenders education program.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Akins if she is able to complete all terms.
• Johnny Albert Barrientes, 39, of 702 Center in El Campo for abandoning or endangering a child on Nov. 1, 2019. He was sentenced to 730 days in state jail with credit for 239 days already served.
• Jose Arturo Cantu, 23, of 452 Santa Anita La. in Laredo for possession of a controlled substance and manufactured or delivery of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2020. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation, ordered to take a drug offenders education course, perform 500 hours community service and pay a $2,500 fine.
• Joannie Domorique Davila, 42, of 200 Delmas in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 18, 2020 crime, fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 200 hours community service. The judge also ordered Davila to take a drug offenders education program.
• Fabian Deshawn Ford, 36, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 9, 2019. He was placed on three years deferred probation and ordered to take a drug offenders course.
• Paul Garcia, 49, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2020, and forgery on Jan. 21 (two counts) and Feb. 24. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 263 days already served.
• Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 21, of 1821 Red River, Apt. 103, in Wharton for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and abandoning/endangering a child on May 1. He was sentenced to 136 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Alonso Gutierrez-Perez, 36, of 202 Wayside in Wharton for forgery on Feb. 2, 2021. He was placed on five years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 58 days in county jail, fined $500, ordered to perform 400 hours community services and pay $1,814.50 to a convenience store.
Gutierrez received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jeffrey Lang Harper, 52, of 509 Dan in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 16, 2021. He was placed on seven years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Harper to take anger management classes, perform 350 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Harper received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jonathan Herrera, 37, of 915 E. Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm on June 29. He was sentenced to five years probation, ordered to take a drug offenders course, perform 350 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and forfeit weapons.
Herrera credit for jail time previously served on the firearm theft case.
• Gloria Sue Munoz, 27, of 310 Shropshire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 5, 2021. She was placed on three years deferred probation, fined $300, ordered to perform 150 hours and take parenting and drug offenders education courses.
• Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second in El Campo for aggravated robbery on April 19 and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 3. He was placed on six years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 300 hours community service and avoid all contact with his victim.
Oneil also served three days county jail for the possession offense.
• Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 39, of 108 E. Watt in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 7, 2020, tampering with a governmental record on Aug. 1, 2020, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25, 2021. He was sentenced to 546 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
Salazar also pleaded guilty to violation of probation multiple times in a year’s period on Sept. 26, 2020. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 546 days already served.
• Felicia Salinas, 29, of 719 E. Mile one half north in Weslaco for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance on Nov. 21, 2021. She was placed on five years deferred probation, fined $1,000, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take parenting and drug offenders course.
• Elsie Shorter, 61, of 15538 FM 102 in Bonus for hindering apprehension, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to three days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.