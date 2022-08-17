By SHANNON CRABTREE
A Wharton man’s scuffle with police cost him 98 days in county jail and the next 10 years on probation after pleading guilty in the 329th District Court.
Ira Joseph Gardner, 20, of 2726 Nelga, No. A, in Wharton pleaded guilty to assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharging a firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle, all on April 8.
The judge ordered deferred probation in the case along with 300 hours community service, that Gardner take an anger management course and stay away from his victim.
“Deferred probation is a double-edged sword designed to give a person who makes a mistake a chance. However if that person fails to take advantage of the opportunity given to them by violating their terms of their probation, the full range of punishment is available to the court,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
In the case, Gardner did not directly attack the officer. Instead, “an officer was accidentally struck during a scuffle while trying to take (Gardner) into custody. The officer was not injured,” Allison said.
Gardner also pleaded guilty to two Class A misdemeanor assaults with injuries, on Jan. 28 and March 18, 2020.
He received concurrent jail sentences in those cases with credit for time served.
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
• Nathaniel Deshauna Burks, 34, of 16803 Cityview Place, Apt. 108, in Houston for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 54 days in county jail for the March 18, 2020 crime with credit for the full time served.
• Tonya Shaquel Elder, 38, of 7719 W. Bernard in Hungerford for identity theft. She was sentenced to 730 days in state jail for the Aug. 3, 2017 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Leelan Rashad Jackson, 38, of 216 W. Third in Wharton for family violence. He was placed on five years probation for the Dec. 10, 2021 crime on the condition he serve 135 days in county jail. The judge fined Jackson $600 and ordered him to perform 20 hours community service, attend a batterer’s intervention program and avoid all contact with his victim.
Jackson received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Patrick Sanchez, 34, of 607 Farenthold in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years probation for the March 5 infraction on the grounds he serve 132 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Sanchez attend a drug offenders education program, to perform 350 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Sanchez received credit for the full jail time already served.
In a separate court action, Sanchez’ conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020, and family violence on Nov. 7, 2019 was adjudicated. He was placed on six years probation additionally.
• Brian Morgan Winzenried, 33, of 636 CR 390 in El Campo for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on April 20. He was sentenced to 92 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
However, Winzenried’s probation for injury to an elderly person on May 21, 2019 and home burglary on May 24, 2019 was revoked and he was sentenced two years in prison with credit for only 92 days served.
