Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Joe Garcia, 49, of 204 Ave. A in Bay City for theft on Dec. 15, 2022. He allegedly stole tacos, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Garcia has six prior felony theft convictions and two for forgery, all in Wharton County.
• Devin Anthony Garza, 24, of 610 Peach in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 9. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil.
• Corey Gideon Grant, 44, of 2310 Garrett in Wharton for reckless injury to an disabled person and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 4. He allegedly struck a disabled man in the head and face and choked him. On the same day, he stands accused of having a firearm, an illegal act a result of Grant’s prior felony conviction for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 2, 2015 in Galveston County.
• Robert Douglas Greely, 33, of 6052 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for family violence with a previous conviction and evading arrest on Dec. 5, 2022 and Jan. 5 respectively. Greely, who has a history of family violence, allegedly punched a woman in the face and dragged her through an alley.
Prosecutors also allege Greely fled from police.
Greely has prior convictions for evading arrest (misdemeanor) along with felony convictions for engaging in organized criminal activity on Dec. 3, 2009, and escape from arrest on Jan. 10, 2013, all in Jackson County.
• Dwayne Lee Hargrove, 51, of 1610 Briar Lane, No. 68, in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 28, 2022. He allegedly displayed a bat while “threatening to bash (a woman’s) skull in.”
Hargrove has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault on Feb. 6, 2002 in Wharton County.
• Jermaul Lynn Hayes, 42, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 713, in Wharton for stalking on Feb. 17. He allegedly threatened a woman and her family, trying to get into her apartment.
• Luis Edgardo Hernandez-Cortez, 27, of 6642 Bea Lane in Hixson, Tenn., for smuggling of persons (six) on Aug. 23, 2022.
• Ryan Patrick Keener, 29, of 395 Falling Leaf in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 14. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Alfred Lynn Kimble Jr., 33, of 3219 FM 1301 in Boling for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 9. Previously convicted of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 3, 2017, Kimble is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Kendall Fawn Knouff, 35, of 315 Azalea in Lake Jackson for possession of a controlled substance on March 1. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Juan Lopez Jr., 57, of 8826 Hwy. 71 in El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on March 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
Lopez has prior felony convictions for home burglary on June 16, 2006 in Wharton County, and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1, 2009 in Fort Bend County.
• Isaiah Luna, 20, of 1718 Campeche in Donna for smuggling of persons (one) and evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 20, 2022.
• Luis Mancia, 30, of 5135 Chester Spring in Katy for engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with evidence and identity theft on Jan. 17. He allegedly worked with two others to commit identity theft and tried to hide credit cards impairing an investigation.
• Roberto Arizone Marin, 54, of 8307 Carvel in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity and identity theft on Jan. 17. He allegedly worked with two others to commit identity theft.
• Kevin James Medina, 48, of 6951 CR 225 in East Bernard for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender on Oct. 13, 2022. Convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a child, according to the indictment, he allegedly failed to report a change of address to the Wharton Police Department.
Medina also has felony convictions for credit card abuse on Dec. 10, 1996 and home burglary on Aug. 19, 2002, both in Wharton County.
• David Montes, 36, of 5259 FM 1160 in Louise for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 19, 2022. He allegedly used a motor vehicle to strike another.
• Arnoldo Alberto Moreno, 41, of 2913 River Bend in Corpus Christi for possession of a controlled substance on April 19, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Moreno has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) on March 16, 2018 in Nueces County; and unauthorized used of a vehicle on Sept. 11, 2017 in McAllen County.
• John Muniz, 58, of 123 Sinclair in Boling for harassment of a public servant on Feb. 25. He allegedly spit on a Wharton County sheriff’s deputy.
Muniz has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 13, 2021 in Wharton County.
