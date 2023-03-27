Art in the park might be welcome, but not without asking permission first.
City officials say a wantabe artist did an estimated $1,000 damage to the skate park in Friendship Park, 100 Friendship, sometime before 9 a.m. Monday, March 20.
The graffiti found, officials say, is going to have to be removed.
Anyone who knows who the “artist” is or saw something suspicious at the park at any point over the last weekend, should contact El Campo police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers.
Tipsters who use the Crime Stoppers P3 app or call 979-543-8477 do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers also pays rewards for information leading to the arrest of wanted felons.
