City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 24, of 802 Grace was arrested at Friday, Aug. 13 on warrants for violating a promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia by police dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of Trochta. Processed, she was held 48 hours and then released.
Jorvin Yamir Flores-Miranda, 28, of 922 N. Liberty was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Kimberly Rochelle Galindo, 31, of 905 Staerker in Cuero was booked directly into the county jail at 11:02 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and two counts of no driver’s license.
Manuel Ramirez-Cantero, 27, of 303 Greely was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of South Mechanic.
Property
Onesimo Salgado, 31, of 1415 Mary was booked directly into the county jail at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on a misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction.
City Incidents
Property
A cellphone was reported stolen on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Loss is estimated at $180.
A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered at Stripes North West, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
A counterfeit $50 bill was reported found at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Violence, Weapons
Police are investigating a report of a prowler in the area of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
An assault with injuries was reported in the 600 block of Merchant around 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.