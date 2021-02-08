A former El Campo teacher/coach faces a sexual abuse of a child charge, 11 years after previous accusations ended his career.
El Campo police arrested 56-year-old Audie Bustamante of 101 Ave. I at 3:53 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 on warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
The crime, Lt. Russell Urban said, involves illegal activity over a roughly three-year period.
Bustamante, now a businessman in the city, had been an auto body teacher already on suspension when, on Oct. 28, 2009, he was arrested for 20 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
The Wharton County Grand Jury indicted Bustamante in April 2010 on all 20 counts.
Those crimes allegedly involved two girls, students in El Campo ISD, between December 2008 and July 2009.
The case, however, never went to trial, dropped instead by the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office, the file stating it didn’t proceed due to insufficient evidence.
Little has been released on the current charge, other than it involves a single child.
Processed, Bustamante was transferred to the Wharton County Jail at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 where his address is listed as 2917 Meadow Lane. Bustamante was held as of press time in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
The charge is a first degree felony. If convicted, Bustamante could face five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.