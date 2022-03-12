Court Reports

• Gerardo Alejo, 38, of 1185 Olivia in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 1, 2021.
Alejo has prior felony convictions for two counts of home burglary on Sept. 16, 2005, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Jan. 15, 2009, all in Wharton County, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 26, 2012 in Colorado County.
• Erik Eduardo Almaraz, 21, of 315 Kansas in Weslaco for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and smuggling of persons on Dec. 2, 2021. He allegedly had four illegal immigrants in his vehicle and fled from authorities.
• Selina Nicole Ashton, 24, of 268 August in Garwood for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24, 2021. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines when fleeing from police.
• J.T. Bankston aka James Thadtus Bankston, 53, of 3110 CR 269 in Eagle Lake for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 11, 2021. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of methamphetamines.
Bankston has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 16, 1998 and Oct. 27, 2017 in Galveston County, and robbery on Nov. 9, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 7, 2010 in Harris County.
• Evylen Jewel Barnes, 45, of Harlem in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Jan. 3. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Willie Bell Park, 702 W. Second, in El Campo.
• Michael George Bauer, 26, of 1403 E. Jackson in El Campo for forgery on Nov. 29, 2021. He allegedly forged a $1,639 check.
Bauer has prior felony convictions for two counts of burglary of a building as well as a single count of robbery on Aug. 23, 2013 as well as possession of a controlled substance on July 16, 2019, all in Wharton County.
• Jordan Becker, 31, of 417 E. Wyatt in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2021. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Adrian Bentancourt, 57, of 608 Caney in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14, 2021. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of THC oil and less than a gram of cocaine.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 24, of 802 Grace in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14, 2021. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 29, 2021.
Collins had prior felony convictions for theft and burglary of a building on March 1, 2000 in Matagorda County; and forgery on March 29, 2012 and forgery (elderly victim) on Jan. 29, 2018 in Wharton County.
