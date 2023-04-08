Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Adam Paul Andrade, 36, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 20, 2020. He was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for 876 days already served.
• Jackson Thornton Bard, 39, of CR 405/406 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 19, 2022. He was sentenced to 160 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Isaih Christopher Blackwell, 22, of 7500 Cook, No. 227, in Houston for smuggling of persons on Aug. 19, 2021. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Blackwell if he is able to complete all terms.
• Alvin Eugene Greely, 55, of 1108 MLK in El Campo for two counts of theft more than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. The crimes took place on Dec. 28, 2021, and July 7, 2022. He was sentenced to eight months in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
Greely also pleaded guilty to attempted failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register on June 30, 2022. He was sentenced to a concurrent 243 days in state jail with credit for 217 days already served.
• Chris Danny Gutierrez, 52, of 305 N. Fourth in Ganado for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 13, 2022. He was placed on five years probation with an order to comply with standard DWI procedures including the placement on an interlock device on his vehicle.
The judge also ordered Gutierrez to attend AA meetings, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Randy Omar Gutierrez, 20, of 718 San Martin in San Juan for attempted smuggling of persons, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 28, 2022. He was sentenced to one year deferred probation, fined $500 and ordered to perform 50 hours community service.
• Jesse Dillard Hagan, 49, of 404 Ave. E in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 14. He was sentenced to 36 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Brooklyn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1415 Barbara in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to 99 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Keith Wade Hughes, 46, of 1410 Ruth in El Campo for burglary of a building on Sept. 25, 2018. He was sentenced to 180 days state jail with credit for 190 days already served.
• Jacob Andre Jennings, 51, of 1009 W. Spanish Camp Road in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 1. He was sentenced to 86 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• John Ray Jimenez, 49, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 10, 2022 when he used a knife to threaten a man and then struck another after the weapon broke. He was placed on five years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 156 days in county jail, ordered to take anger management classes, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $100 fine.
Jimenez was given credit for the full time previously served.
• Corey Oneal Johnson, 35, of 429 CR 249 West for possession of a controlled substance on May 22, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation, ordered to take a drug offender education program, perform 20 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Kenneth Wayne Lemelle, also listed as Kenneth Wayne Lemelle Jr., 37, of 7206 Liberty Mesa Lane in Houston for theft in excess of $30,000, identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 27, 2022. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 110 days already served.
• Ruben Lopez, also listed as Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2022. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison with credit for 73 days already served.
