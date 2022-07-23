City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Hilario Garcia-Garcia, 48, of 664 Maxey in Houston was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Monday, July 18 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, failure to display a driver’s license and not having plates on his vehicle after being stopped on U.S. 59 near the FM 960 exit. Processed, Garcia was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 20, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Monday, July 18 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, tampering with evidence and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Garcia was stopped near Alamo Park, a drug free zone. Ecstasy and marijuana were seized. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted $21,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Gerald Lee Thomas, 54, of 130 Cedar in Louise was booked directly into the county jail at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of using a baseball bat to attack a man June 24 on Harlem Street.
Property
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for theft and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction. She stands accused of stealing in excess of $3,000 from Pete’s Detail Corner, 114 W. Hillje. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Paul Cordova Jr., 54, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for two counts of misdemeanor theft along with warrants for being a bondsman off bond for aggravated assault, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, possession of marijuana and failure to identify. Cordova was served warrants while on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, being arrested for petty theft. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
Monika Lou Davis-Pineda, 40, of 1403 E. Jackson was served a warrant for forgery while at the county jail at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
Property
Two catalytic converters were stolen from pickups parked at Shoppa Farm Supply, 25830 U.S. 59, between June 27 and July 18. Loss is estimated at $7,000.
An assortment of candies, dish soap and a dress were stolen on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Loss was less than $100.
A wallet and $700 cash were reported stolen from an unidentified bar/nightclub around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Chad Jason Long, 35, of 105 Cedar in Louise was booked at 10:05 a.m. Monday, July 18 on a warrant for family violence.
Derrick Deshawn Armstead, 31, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 for resisting arrest, assault of a peace officer or judge and two counts of family violence with a previous conviction.
Angel Rios Jr., 37, of 1428 Austin in Hempstead was arrested by deputies at 11:33 p.m. Monday, July 18 for family violence with injury. He posted a $4,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Diana Deanna Zurita-Lopez, 36, of 1414 Jennie was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 on two Victoria County warrants for theft.
Other
Lissett Aranda, 34, of 9309 Ave. K East in Houston, was arrested by state troopers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for smuggling of persons.
Trey Donell Fletcher, 24, of 1920 N. Richmond in Wharton was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 by Wharton PD on a warrant for indecent exposure.
Alberto Mederos, 18, of 1523 Tenaway Lane in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for smuggling of persons. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Christian Aldair Fuentes-Collin, 20, of 125 High in Frazer, Pa., was arrested by WCSO at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 for evading arrest.
Miranda Perez, 24, of 1201 W. Lenar in Hebbronville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 for smuggling of persons and resisting arrest.
Norman Lashawn Shropshire, 44, of 7803 FM 1161 West in Wharton was booked at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, July 21 on a warrant for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
