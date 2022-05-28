Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Mario Teja-De La Cruz, 32, of 406 Lundy was arrested at 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Other
Houstonians Daisy Guadalupe Alvarez, 23, of 8787 Hammerly, and Efrain Hernandez Jr., 29, of 4707 Marable were arrested at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 for smuggling of persons by officers conducting a traffic stop in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, they were sent to the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars hit a vehicle parked at Vallejo Apartments, 1410 Ave. I, sometime between 2 a.m. Sunday, May 22 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. A cell phone and perfume were stolen. Loss exceeds $100.
Walking through an unlocked door in the 300 block of Greely, a burglar stole a data card between 8 and 10 p.m. Monday, May 23.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a crash in the 100 block of South Meadow Lane around 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 that caused an estimated $10,000 damage to a truck and trailer
County Jail Bookings
Property
Ronaya McCowan, 24, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 on two warrants for theft.
Violence, weapons
James Edward Griggs, 44, of 450 Bryant Blvd. in Bridge City was arrested by state troopers on an out-of-state warrant for extortion.
Bruce Allen Yerdon Jr., 32, of Lane City was arrested by WCSO at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
