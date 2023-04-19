CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Milton Diaz, 18, of 813 College was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, April 15 for driving while intoxicated after allegedly weaving in the lanes of South Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Eddie Estrada, 51, of 502 E. Heard in Ganado was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, April 15 for driving while intoxicated second offense after weaving in the lanes on North Mechanic. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 Hillje was arrested at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, April 16 for possession of a controlled substance after officers went to his home to serve a burglary of a building warrant. Now facing both charges, Llanes was processed and moved to county jail.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Dane Miles Shannon, 33, of 1014 Perryman in Palacios was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, April 16 for family violence causing injury and criminal mischief by officers dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Mr. Gatti’s, 1202 N. Mechanic, with a knife-welding assailant. Arriving on the scene, officers found a vehicle with three punctured tires. Minor injuries were reported and less than $750 damage. Processed, Shannon was taken to county jail.
OTHER
A 32-year-old El Campo man who told police he had taken methamphetamine was discovered at a disturbance in the 25000 block of U.S. 59. “He showed me a baggie with some crystal residue,” the officer reported. He was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, April 14 for public intoxication, but quickly shipped to the hospital.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Family violence with minor injuries was reported in the 800 block of Adell on Sunday, April 16. The victim said the crime took place between April 8 and 16.
A fight was reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Broken bones and other injuries were reported during an assault in the 600 block of Cheryl around 10:20 a.m. Friday, April 14. A knife was reportedly used to threaten a person as well.
Family violence with minor injuries was reported during a disturbance in the 300 block of West First around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
PROPERTY
A car seat, perfume and cologne was stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Loss exceeds $200.
A shoplifter walked out of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, with 19 cans of infant formula around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Loss exceeds $300.
Another shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, stole three drills valued at less than $400 and a backpack, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
A 2011 Dodge Charger was stolen from the grounds of L-Stop Foodmart, 411 N. Wharton, around 6 a.m. Friday, April 14. Loss is estimated at $6,000.
A television, monitor, vacuum and two hair dryers walked out the door with a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14. Loss is estimated at $450.
Burglars walked through an unlocked door in the 200 block of West Hillje, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, stealing $25 cash.
An elderly woman’s purse and contents were stolen while she was on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road. Loss nears $300.
A wallet with a large amount of cash was stolen from a person on the grounds of U Mart, 1402 N. Mechanic, around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
OTHER
Police are investigating a report of a person posting intimate images of a woman without her consent around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13. If caught, the person responsible could face up to two years in state jail.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Dora A. Villanueva, 47, of 803 Old Wharton Road in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:33 p.m. Thursday, April 13 for driving while intoxicated.
Adam Scott Hunt, 29, of 513 E. Caney in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 8:48 p.m. Friday, April 14 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a single charge of evading arrest, Wharton County warrants for four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of falsifying a drug test and possession of marijuana; a single Ward County warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Fort Bend County warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle; and four misdemeanor warrants. The next morning, state troopers served Wharton County warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Nancy Newmann Torres, 37, of 808 Corn was arrested by WCSO at 8:49 p.m. Friday, April 14 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a single parole violation and a Colorado County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Lashanta Sharman Carter, 44, of 905 Biloxi, Apt. C, in Norman, Okla., was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, April 16 for possession of a controlled substance.
Burkeithalon Taylor, 45, of 520 N. Rusk in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:52 p.m. Sunday, April 16 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Lynn Walker, 40, of 509 Private Road in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, April 16 for possession of a controlled substance.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 32, of 602 Merchant was booked at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 on a warrant for resisting arrest.
Rosalinda Reyes Paniagua, 56, of 1130 Olivia was booked at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Cesar Antonio Enriquez, 24, of 299 CR 453 was booked on a warrant for family violence at 10:26 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
PROPERTY
Gabriel Sandoval, 46, of 606 Seventh in Louise was booked at 8:11 p.m. Friday, April 7 on a Fort Bend County warrant for theft as well as two Victoria warrants for the same charge.
Kevin Eugene Repka, 52, of 513 Main in Louise was booked at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 on warrants for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he posted $45,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely was booked at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Abelardo Mendoza III, 56, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was arrested by deputies at 10:50 p.m. Friday, April 14 for failure to identify and a Wharton County warrant for theft in excess of $2,500 value. Processed, she posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
OTHER
Jackie Lee Aranza, 33, of 16340 FM 1164 in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, April 15 for fleeing from a police officer. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
James Thomas Morton, 58, of 2011 CR 361 in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, April 16 for violation of a bond or protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.