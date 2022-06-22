City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Fabian Cardoza, 56, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, June 18 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication (five counts, disorderly conduct - fighting and possession of marijuana by officers investigating vandalism. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Jose Manuel Saldierna Jr., 30, of 404 Lundy was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, June 19 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation on North Mechanic. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Marco Acuna Valdez, 39, of 1408 N. Wharton was booked directly at the county jail at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 16 on a warrant for theft.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 23, of 602 Merchant was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for criminal mischief by officers investigating vandalism at the Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson. A guest room door was damaged to the tune of $1,000. He was taken to county jail.
Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCowan, 24, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, June 19 on a warrant for theft in excess of $750. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next morning.
Violence, Weapons
Dustin Ryan York, 18, of 1415 Tucson in Big Springs was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, June 18 for deadly conduct: discharging a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon and public intoxication by officers dispatched to a report of shot fired in the 2400 block of Point West. No injuries were reported. Officers seized a vape pen, a 9mm handgun and ammunition. Processed, York was shipped to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
A weedeater and lawnmower were stolen from the 2600 block of Point West sometime between June 13 and 16. Loss was estimated at more than $600.
Two counterfeit $20 bills were discovered at Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18.
A shoplifter stole slightly more than $100 in merchandise at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of the Elks Lodge, 3030 N. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. An Acura sustained minor damage to its back bumper.
Burglars targeted a building in the 200 block of West Monseratte around 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. An estimated $300 in liquor was taken.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued on the grounds of SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Family violence was reported in the 900 block of North Washington around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
Other
Police are investigating the report of a drunk driver in the 2100 block of West Norris around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Marco Valdez, 39, of 1408 N. Wharton was booked at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 16 on warrants for credit or debit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and theft.
Scott Forest McDaniel, 32, of 15439 Holly Lane in Conroe was arrested by state troopers at 10:27 p.m. Friday, June 17 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next morning.
Michael Miranda, 42, of 5228 Navarro in Corpus Christi was arrested by deputies at 9:26 p.m. Friday, June 17 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession. Processed, he posted $40,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Cole Allen Koehler, 34, of 748 CR 235 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 8:11 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Richard Alan Priesmeyer, 66, of 2914 Lindale was booked at 12:07 p.m. Friday, June 17 on Refugio County warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Processed, he posted $150,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Christopher Daniel Garcia, 20, of 511 Clara was arrested by deputies at 7:40 p.m. Friday, June 17 for resisting arrest. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released.
Other
Orlando Martinez Jr., 26, of 3917 Xanthisma in McAllen was arrested by WCSO at 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 17 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Arturo Garza Jr., 50, of 838 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, June 18 for obstructing a roadway.
