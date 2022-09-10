City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jonathon Lee Becerra, 21, of 719 Cheryl was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 for driving while intoxicated by officers investigating a crash in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released.
Phoebe Yango Smith, 36, 3131 West Loop South in Houston was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for driving while intoxicated and driving on an improved shoulder. Officers dispatched to a reckless driver report on U.S. 59 encountered Smith and determined an arrest was in order. Processed, her next stop was county jail. Once there, she posted $2,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jesus Maria Olivares III, 57, of 3026 Pine Gully Blvd. in Houston was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jeffrey Michael Rogers Jr., 40, of 1208 Yupon was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 for driving while intoxicated second offense by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Charlie. Rogers left the scene and was stopped near his home. Processed, Rogers was sent to county jail.
Jenna Renee Webb, 29, of 301 S. Wharton was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after being stopped for walking on the wrong side of a roadway in the 300 block of Palacios. A glass pipe was seized. Processed, she was went to county jail the next day.
Julie Ann Garcia, 28, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for theft under $100, failure to appear (two counts) and disorderly conduct by officers dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Two glass pipes were seized. Processed, Garcia was transferred to county jail.
Violence, Weapons
A teenager was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 600 block of Mayfield for family violence and referred to juvenile authorities.
Andrea Nicole Rodriguez, 22, of 26514 U.S. 59 was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for family violence by officers dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Reports indicate a knife may have been involved. Processed, she was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Maurice Raymond Giles, 30, of 1606 Able was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled individual. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next day.
Ray Joe Perez, 52, of 607 Betty was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 on a warrant for assault by threat after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Perez paid the fine and was released later that day.
Tyrese Eugene Holmes, 23, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora was booked at 1:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 on warrants for family violence with injuries, fleeing a police officer and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
James Veillon Jr., 52, of 610 Easy in Houston was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 for tampering with a governmental record after being stopped for a traffic violation. Officers confiscated a stolen buyer’s tag. Processed, Veillon was shipped to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Shawn Goss Vaughan, 47, of 222 Margaret in Wharton was booked directly into the county jail at 6:33 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 on a warrant for theft less than $750.
David Allen Krauss, 24, of 821 College was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 on a warrant for criminal mischief below $2,500 in value. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Daniel Steven Cooper, 45, of 7903 TX 540 Loop in Beasley was booked directly into the county jail at 9:29 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 on a warrant for not reporting a hit-and-run.
Derrick Wade Hadash, 37, of 3129 CR 407 was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 for a misdemeanor theft warrant and a Pardon and Parole warrant for Robbery. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported at Snap Fitness, 2209 West Loop, on Aug. 29.
A threat was reported on Wanda Lane on Aug. 29.
Family violence was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Sept. 1.
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 200 block Bellman around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Property
Police are investigating a report of credit or debit card abuse at an unspecified liquor store. The crime took place in June, but was reported Aug. 29. Loss exceeds $500.
Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Aug. 3 and Sept. 3. Stolen items included sundress hats, bandanas and groceries.
Burglars targeted a home in the 200 block of North Liberty sometime between Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. Two televisions and assorted children’s clothing were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,500.
More than $500 in fireworks and fishing poles were stolen from Wanda Lane sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of the Second Time Around Resale Shop, 1825 N. Mechanic, on Aug. 29.
A forged temporary tag was reported directly at the police station. The crime took place between Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Forged checks against an elderly victim’s account were reported on West First between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 900 block of Corn around 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. A fire hydrant was damaged.
A bicycle and binoculars were stolen at the Lone Star Washateria, 505 S. Mechanic, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Loss is estimated at $800.
A door frame was damaged in the 1000 block of West Fifth around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
A license plate was stolen in the 400 block of Tegner between Sept. 4 and 7.
Car keys were stolen in the 1500 block of Bravo around 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Loss is estimated at $200.
An air-conditioner was reported stolen in the 700 block of West Fifth around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Loss nears $1,000.
Police raced to the report of a burglary in process around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The only item listed as stolen was a bicycle valued at less than $100.
Alcoholic beverages were reported stolen at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Burglars broke into a home in the 900 block of Cotton between 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. An estimated $800 damage was done to a window and more than $2,000 in boots, watches and perfume were stolen.
Burglars walked into an unlocked home in the 300 block of Sentinel around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 stealing a water jug filled with an estimated $300 cash.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gerard D. Carrington, 59, of 10901 Meadowglen Lane in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug (five counts) and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $29,500 in bonds and was released Sept. 2.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 31, of 802 Merchant was booked at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 31 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Eduardo Rangel Jr., 19, of 3707 Dumbarton in Pasadena was arrested by DPS at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $17,000 in bonds and was released.
Aaron Michael Dwayne Ruby, 24, of 10825 Kingsbury in Kingsbury was arrested by WCSO at 5:39 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Clayton Winegart, 39, of 16550 Henderson Pass, Apt. 1008, in San Antonio was arrested by troopers at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for possession of a controlled substance.
DPS arrested Tyler Jordan Vernon, 22, of 1310 Julia at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Christian Jacob Torres, 23, of 131 16790 CR 208 in East Bernard was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for possession of marijuana and having a device to falsify a drug test. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Rosalinda Reyes Paniaqua, 55, of 1130 Olivia was booked at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 7 on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Michael Rogers, 40, of 1208 Yupon was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Silvia Nunez, 57, of 3206 FM 1163 was arrested by deputies at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for family violence with a weapon. Processed, she posted at $25,000 and was released the next day.
Damien R. Rodriguez, 17, of 2523 CR 312 in Louise was arrested by deputies at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for deadly conduct - shooting in the direction of a person. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Marcus Shondel Banks, 37, of 220 Hughes in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 9:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 40, of 1119 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for family violence with a weapon. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Quentin Guadalupe Navarro, 37, of 1004 College, Apt. 26, in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 for family violence with injuries.
Other
Allen Carrascoza, 18, of 3219 Hwy. 71 was arrested by WCSO at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 for evading arrest with a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Deputies arrested Roderick Deshaun Brooks, 38, of 808 Olive in Wharton at 1:19 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 for evading arrest with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Processed, he posted $10,750 in bonds and was released the next day.
Robert Javier Gonzales, 24, of 603 S. Pierce in Harlingen was arrested by DPS at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 for two counts of smuggling of persons.
