City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Oscar Terrazas Jr., 36, of 1202 Alvin was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, driving while license invalid, failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and warrants for two counts of expired driver’s license, a single count of violating a promise to appear and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation driving while intoxicated second offense. Officers dispatched to a hit-and-run at Greek Brothers Oyster Bar and Grill, 133 S. Mechanic, found Terrazas. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Matthew Ray Torres, 29, of 512 Roth was served a warrant for criminal mischief - impairing or interrupting public service while already at the county jail at 10:54 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. He was processed there.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police were finally able to serve warrants against Camilo Rodriguez, 37, of 611 Bruns at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 after he was booked into the county jail. Rodriguez had been on the run for almost two years and was recently arrested in Mexico and then extradited first to San Diego, Calif., and then to the Wharton County Jail. Rodriguez faces charges of two counts of sexual assault of a child, a single count of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for two counts of criminal mischief and single counts of sexual assault of a child, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, family violence with a previous conviction and failure to register as a sex offender. He was held in lieu of $1,075,000 in bonds.
City Incidents
Property
Four razor kits, shampoo and assorted shave products were stolen from Walgreens, 203 N. Mechanic, around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Loss exceeds $100.
A wallet and its contents were stolen on the grounds of Family Dollar, 1207 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Loss is estimated at $500.
