CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Alfred Roy Escamilla, 26, of 1275 CR 408 was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sunday, March 12 for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for violating a promise to appear and driving while license invalid. Officers encountered Escamilla while looking for an intoxicated driver in the area of U.S. 59 and Palacios Street. He was located in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, Escamilla was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Adriana Rucoba, 21, of 3333 Frick in Houston was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Brion Michael Labay, 35, of 205 Candy was booked directly into the county jail at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 on a warrant for disorderly conduct - displaying a firearm or knife. Labay stands accused of using a knife to threaten people during an incident of family violence in the 600 block of Divide on March 3. Once there, he posted a $200 bond and was released the same day.
PROPERTY
Victor Canelo, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 13 for theft under $100 with a previous conviction and warrants for violating a promise to appear (three counts), public intoxication (three counts), driving while license invalid. He was referred to municipal court.
CITY INCIDENTS
PROPERTY
Police are investigating a case of identity theft in the 1700 block of Avenue C on March 6.
Vandals damaged a door in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 4:40 p.m. Friday, March 10. Damage is estimated at $200.
Six tires were damaged on two vehicles parked in the 500 block of East Correll around 10 p.m. Friday, March 10. Loss nears $1,500.
A security camera and door lock were damaged in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Damage exceeds $300.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11. The front quarter panel of a Chevrolet Colorado received an estimated $5,000 damage.
A Ford truck was damaged along with a fence bracket at Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, 27204 U.S. 59, between 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11 and 8 a.m. Monday, March 13. Loss exceeds $40,000.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 700 block of North Mechanic shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The right panel of a Subaru sustained $1,500 damage.
OTHER
A teenager’s decision to send a nude picture to an unidentified man on Saturday, March 11 became a threatening situation. The recipient has allegedly threatened to release the image(s) if not paid. Police are tracking that unknown person now and warning all to that sharing is not the best policy when it comes to intimate images.
Police are on the hunt for the person who fled from the area around Ritz Food Mart 2, 1120 W. Jackson, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Alexander James Hollingsworth, 22, of 4313 CR 311 in Louise was arrested by deputies at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Deann Ritchie, 23, of 4313 CR 311 in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for possession of a dangerous drug. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Kayden Drew Coleman, 18, of 3120 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, March 9 for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in excess of 4 ounces. Processed, he posted $20,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Ryan David Welsh, 38, of 406 Becky was arrested by WCSO at 6:16 p.m. Sunday, March 12 for resisting arrest, violating a protective order and harassment.
PROPERTY
Jesse Manciaz Jr., was booked at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 for forgery - a Class C misdemeanor.
