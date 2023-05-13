CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Pepper Sanchez, 46, of 908 Burdette was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Monday, May 8 on a parole violation – driving while intoxicated by police dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Sanchez was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Isabel Sanchez Fierro, 22, of 10110 Forum West, Unit 238, in Houston was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of marijuana after an officer noticed a suspicious odor coming from her vehicle. Processed, she went to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Christian Marlowe Clements, 57, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to the report of an intoxicated man on the grounds of Paradigm on the Prairie, 106 Del Norte. Clements was found asleep in a vehicle. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jason Louis Garcia, 26, of 1415 W. Norris, Unit J-5, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Monday, May 8 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - resisting arrest and escape from custody along with a warrant for criminal mischief less than $750 damage. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next day.
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 20, of 505 Tegner, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 on a warrant for disorderly conduct - displaying or discharging a firearm. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
PROPERTY
Ela Spinu, 27, of 11490 Harwin in Houston was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 for theft less than $750 in value. She stands accused of shoplifting at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, Spinu was escorted to county jail. She posted a $1,000 bond and was released Thursday, May 11.
Roberto Juarez, 29, of 11715 S. Glen, Unit 103, in Houston was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on Harris County warrants for theft less than $750 in value, verbal harassment, evading arrest with a previous conviction and criminal mischief more than $2,500 damage. He was stopped for a vehicle violation. Processed, Juarez was directed to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of a violated protective order on South Wharton Street Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported a shoplifter around 10 p.m. Friday, May 5. The individual stole less than $750 in items including razors, soaps, bras and a pillow.
Vandals struck in the 600 block of Lundy around 5 p.m. Monday, May 8 breaking two windows and damaging blinds. Damage is estimated at less than $300.
Eye lashes were the coveted item a shoplifter stole at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 8. The thief opted to risk jail time rather than pay the $2.99 needed to purchase the beauty item (hopefully they really looked good once applied). Another shoplifter stole less than $100 in toys around 11 p.m. that same night.
Burglars targeted Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 3 a.m. Thursday, May 11 stealing game systems and other electronics. Loss nears $1,500.
