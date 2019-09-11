City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Lawrence Herald Jr., 74, of 1310 Thrift was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone along with single counts of money laundering less than $30,000 and possession of a dangerous drug. Police encountered Herald at his home. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $25,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Robert Lee Melchor, 31, of 907 Pecan was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license and failure to appear after being stopped on Fahrenthold. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $4,250 in bonds and was released the same day.
Timothy Dewayne Spears, 54, of 40 Drag Road in Carthage, Miss., was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 500 block of East Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Ruby Nell Bryant Hardway, 49, of 2427 CR 257 in Egypt was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on warrants for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. The charges involve $28.23 in rib-eyes and chuck steaks on June 18; unlisted merchandise at on June 22; $11.75 in beer and fajitas on June 24. Because of prior theft convictions, Hardway faces three felony charges for what, in other circumstances, would have been misdemeanors. Processed, Hardway was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Regina Faye Fisher, 52, of 1408 Whitson in Bay City was served a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions while in Bay City. She stands accused of stealing $82.75 in crab legs and laundry soap from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on July 26. She was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
A $500 backpack was reported stolen in the 800 block of Grace on Aug. 26.
Vandals did an estimated $500 damage to a wooden fence in the 200 block of Gary Circle between 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Shoplifters packed up a small cooler with more than $250 in rib-eye steaks and about $30 in ribs around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Before heading out of the door they also stole more than $100 in laundry detergent – and a gift bag.
A building on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, was burglarized around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Thieves entered through a front window, but authorities had not determined exactly what had been stolen as of presstime.
A $1,200 television and other electronics were stolen by thieves targeting a home in the 200 block of West Norris around 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the violation of a protective order on North Mechanic Street. The crime took place between Sept. 3 and 8.
A terrorist threat based on a social media post was reported on Sunday, Sept, 8. The post took place sometime between Sept. 6 and 8.
A robbery was reported on the grounds of Pinchers Express, 23320 U.S. 59, around 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Few details were available as of presstime. An $800 speaker was stolen in the incident.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Luciano Ambrocio Rodriguez, 25, of 1575 CR 401 was booked into the county jail at 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 to serve part of a sentence for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated second offense.
Yanet Vargaz Mendoza, 40, of 2638 Yorktown in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Danny Gene Hammons, 63, of 607 S. Moore, No. 1, in Sulphur Springs was arrested by state troopers at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Jose Juan Olvera, 36, of 702 Divide was booked at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Property
Aigul Boss, 42, of 7215 Spring Cypress Road, No. 1013, in Spring was arrested by state troopers at 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on a Harris County warrant for theft.
Violence, weapons
Lawrence Montalvo, 59, of 709 S. Washington was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 for family violence. Processed, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jerry Christopher Rodriguez Jr., 40, of 2502 N. Walnut in Wharton was booked at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 on a Matagorda County warrant for terroristic threat against a public servant. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Masen Reese Jonathon French, 17, of 2603 CR 107 in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 for terroristic threat – family violence, vandalism and assault family violence.
Brandon Dwayne Stephens, 26, of 803 Roth was arrested by WCSO at 10:47 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 for assault family violence causing injury as well as warrants for assault family violence with injury and failure to appear.
Jesse Yanes, 52, of 214 Wallace in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 for assault family violence.
Anita Cordero Gonzales, 55, of 831 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 1:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and assault.
Other
Francisco Javier Rodriguez, 37, of 505 Lundy was booked at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 for tampering with a governmental record.
