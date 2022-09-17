City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ashley Nicole Gonzales, 28, of 809 Hayden was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 on warrants for possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a vehicle, a pardon and parole violation warrant for tampering with evidence, a Wharton County Sheriff Department’s warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Bexar County warrant for theft under $750. Officers stopped her for a traffic violation. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Asiel Sanchez-Ramirez, 33, of 670 Maxey in Houston was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 for possession of a controlled substance and expired license plate after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation. Officers seized less than a gram of cocaine. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication after officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Lundy Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The department later received a call about a suspicious person in 300 block of East West. The man was found “laying underneath a parked vehicle.”
Violence, Weapons
Cristal Paniagua, 25, of 510 Lundy was booked directly into the county jail at 5:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on a warrant for assault causing injury.
Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickison was arrested at 5:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 for assault causing injury to a public servant and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road. Calista allegedly used her hand to strike a police officer in the face. Processed, Stumer was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Property
Shelly Nicole Vega, 35, of 1534 CR 371 was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on warrants for no insurance (two counts), failure to stop and render aid, expired driver’s license and child not secured by a seat belt. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Robert Carlos Berrios Saenz, 29, of 14405 Rio Bonito in Houston was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for displaying a fictitious license plate. He was sent to county jail. He posted a $500 bond and was released that day.
Johnny Solis, 34, of 509 Roth was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on a warrant for forgery.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Dickson around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Property
A $3,000 catalytic converter was stolen from Mickelson Pump Shop, 3002 N. Mechanic, between Sept. 6 and 13.
Burglars kicked in a door at Vallejo Properties, 104 Ave. E, between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. A $200 door jam was damaged.
Shoplifters stole a sound bar, flashlights and other items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Loss exceeds $200.
Vandals broke a window in the 600 block of Fahrenthold around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Damage was less than $100.
Police seized counterfeit bills and checks on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
A $300 window was broken in the 600 block of Fahrenthold between 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
A suspicious person/prowler walked through an unlocked door in the 1200 block of Center around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. No items were reported missing.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Yefri Mauriel Estrada Osorio, 32, of 10015 Lilac Croft Lane in Richmond was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jahleel Ishod Thomas, 21, of 1810 E. Colorado in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Other
Joel Lee Hidalgo, 18, of 8621 Hoffman in Houston was booked at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
