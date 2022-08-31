Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Maria Perales-Rubio, 52, of 2241 Oday, 45-A, in Pearland for smuggling of persons (one) on May 19.
Perales has prior felony convictions for manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance on March 31, 1993 in Harris County; and tampering with evidence on June 19, 2013 in Brazoria County.
• Monica Rubio, 35, of 2241 Oday, 45-A, in Pearland for smuggling of persons (one) on May 19.
• Rene Rodriguez Jr., 27, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for possession of marijuana, money laundering and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams on June 1. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana and more than 4 grams of THC oil along with more than $2,500 cash related to drug trafficking.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions for theft of a firearm and identity theft on March 3, 20202 in Austin County.
• Saniel Cruz Sanchez, 18, of 704 Fifth in El Campo for having a prohibited substance (marijuana) in a correctional facility on June 23.
• William Michael Shaffer, 40, of 5543 Ave. G in Sheridan for possession of a controlled substance on May 28. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Shaffer has prior felony convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child on Feb. 25, 2005 and failure to register on May 23, 2017, both in Colorado County.
• Brittany Ann Taram, 37, of 815 E. Railroad in Boling for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 7. She allegedly swung a hammer at a man threatening to kill him.
• Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 24, of 306 E. Wayside in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and two counts of theft of a firearm on May 26. He allegedly had more than 28 grams of a codeine compound and more than 4 ounces within 1,000 feet of Pleasure Park, 2819 N. Walnut in Wharton.
• Amos Trevino, 36, of 2130 Chilk in Sarasota, Fla., for possession of a controlled substance on May 12. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Erikc Valladares-Castellano, 24, of 318 Rustic in Pasadena for smuggling of persons (four) on July 6.
• Britany Shae Vasquez, 22, of 2112 Old Lane City in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on April 13. She allegedly had more than a gram of marijuana.
• Kenneth Onasseth Viser, 52, of 203 Correll in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 10. He allegedly had less than a gram each of cocaine and methamphetamine.
• Juan Manuel Visoso, 31, of 8201 Baylark in Corpus Christi for smuggling of persons (three) on June 1.
• Ryan Tracy Warn, 31, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on June 2. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in excess of 4 grams.
Warn has six prior felony convictions for theft: two in Matagorda County on March 21, 2013 and one on Feb. 25, 2014 in Harris County, Nov. 3, 2016 in Brazoria county, July 30, 2018 in Jackson County and Feb. 15, 2017 in Matagorda County; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance: Feb. 28, 2018 in Brazoria County and July 30, 2018 in Jackson County (two counts).
The grand jury also indicted Warn (listed as Ryan Warn Tracy) for possession of a controlled substance. On May 15, he allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Bethany Marie Welch, 24, of 4323 CR 141 in Wharton for burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance on June 20. She allegedly broke into a home with the intent to steal, arrested in possession of more than a gram of methamphetamine.
The grand jury also indicted Welch on a second count of burglary of a habitation, allegedly taking place June 20.
• Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 36, of 609 Ave. K in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 31.
Wilkerson has a previous felony conviction for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on March 8 in Harris County.
• Jose Elias Zamora, 43, of 1007 N. Pine in Alton for possession of a controlled substance on July 2. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 45, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on May 23.
He allegedly fled, in possession of a gram of methamphetamine.
San Miguel has prior felon convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County and Oct. 13, 2020 in Wharton County.
