Thieves made their way through El Campo this last week, targeting beer, food and lots of makeup – but, hey, at least some of them look good.
Two 24-packs of beer disappeared from Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second around 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 24 in the first crime.
This was followed by the attack of the Mabelline Marauder, an unknown thief snatching almost $100 in makeup from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around noon the next day.
Three days later, Golden Phoenix, 1258 N. Mechanic, reported someone walking out on a bill for 11 meals at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
Now, it’s more than a little likely these crimes were committed by different thieves.
If not, there’s beer-bloated, heavily made-up, full-to-the-point-of-tummy-rubbing thieves out there somewhere – but, my don’t they look pretty?
If anyone knows anything about these crimes, they are asked to contact the police department at 979-543-5311. A friendly, helpful communications officer is waiting for your call.
The bills are coming due.
