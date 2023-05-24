Police Blotter

CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Seth Antonio Saucedo, 19, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for misdemeanor theft and possession of a controlled substance in excess of a gram by police called to investigate a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Officers were directed to a suspect vehicle leaving the area and tracked it down by its distinctive markings. Saucedo stands accused of stealing a single malted beverage valued at less than $3. Searching his vehicle, officers found multiple vape pens testing positive for THC. Processed, Saucedo was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $10,500 in bonds and was released Friday, May 19.
Christopher Allen Cordova, 25, of 911 N. Liberty was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, May 20 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 400 block of East Watt to assist at a motor vehicle crash. Processed, Cordova was transferred to county jail the next morning, Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released.
Joel Ryan Flores, 19, of 802 Grace was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram after being stopped in the 1300 block of Business. A warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was filed against Flores as well after officers linked him to the attack of a Dairy Queen worker on May 11 outside the 719 N. Mechanic store. Processed, Flores was hauled to county jail the next day.
Donovan Diego Montoya, 18, of 514 S. Mechanic was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the same traffic stop as Flores. A warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was also served against Montoya. He stands accused being involved in the same Dairy Queen worker attack as Flores. Processed, Montoya’s next trip was to county jail.
David Jeriah Alejo, 18, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana by officers investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Tegner. Alejo’s vehicle was stopped in the 300 block of Lincoln and marijuana found. Taken to the police station, additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility were filed against Alejo when he was discovered to have a vape pen with him in a cell. Processed, Alejo moved to county jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Zachary Benny Lopez, 27, of 503 W. Second was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for assault causing injury after police found him in the 900 block of Spruce while checking on another person’s welfare. Processed, Lopez was driven to county jail.
Jesus Alfonso Tellez, 29, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 19 for cruelty to non-livestock animals causing serious injury or death and possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to an animal cruelty report in the trailer park there. Processed, he was then placed behind county jail bars.
Dustin Ryan York, 19, of 78 Wanda Lane was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for failure to appear - deadly conduct, forgery and unlawful carrying of a weapon as well as ECPD warrants for no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear. Police dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Avenue A saw a man later identified as York running towards a nearby hotel and quickly determined York was wanted. Processed, officers provided York with a free trip to county jail and its accommodations.
Robert Ortiz, 47, of 1807 Ave. C was booked at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, May 21 on a parole violation - family violence after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Sunnyside, 1214 S. Mechanic, and found him there. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
PROPERTY
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 30, of 311 Oscar was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for credit or debit card abuse while at police headquarters, 1011 West Loop, as well as forgery and identity theft. Warrants for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (three counts) were also served against Escamilla along with a Fort Bend County warrant for theft and an ECPD warrant for no driver’s license. The bust took place when officers were dispatched to Walmart, 3413 West Loop, to handle a criminal trespass complaint. Escamilla then got to check out the offerings at the county jail.
Linda Angelita Guerra, 31, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 on warrants for criminal mischief (two counts) by officers dispatched to a harassment report on North Wharton. Processed, she was moved to county jail. Once there, she posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 25, of 33 Serena was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, May 21 on a warrant for theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions by officers dispatched to a disturbance at Sunnyside, 1214 S. Mechanic. Arriving at the parking lot, officers checked identities and discovered Longoria had the outstanding warrant. She was escorted to county jail later that morning.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 1300 block of Rebe Sue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
PROPERTY
Burglars broke into a home in the 200 block of West Hillje between 6 a.m. Thursday, May 18 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20. A computer monitor was vandalized. Damage was estimated at $100.
A vandal targeted tires on a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Strand around 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Two tires, valued collectively at $260, were damaged.
A vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Bravo suffered about $600 damage when its gas tank was targeted by a vandal between 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
A 2017 Ford Escape was stolen from the parking lot of Sunnyside, 1214 S. Mechanic, around 1 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Matthew Dillan Garcia, 19, of 310 Garcia was arrested by deputies at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, May 18 for possession of a controlled substance more than a gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He posted $22,500 in bonds and was released.
Jose Enriquez Garcia, 39, of 1008 Harlem was arrested by WCSO at 4:34 a.m. Friday, May 19 for possession of a dangerous drug (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Eric Ryan Maldonado, 22, of 709 Hoskins Broadway was arrested by deputies at 4:50 p.m. Monday, May 22 for driving while intoxicated
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Mary Flores, 42, of 379 CR 468 was booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, May 18 on warrants for two counts of assault of a public servant.
Kenaria Ty Asia Lee, 20, of 1909 Hammond in Bay City was booked by deputies at 10:16 a.m. Saturday, May 20 on two Harris County warrants for family violence with a weapon.
