CITY ARRESTS
Alcohol, Drugs
Charl Henri Steyn, 27, of 3063 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of South Mechanic. Processed, Steyn was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Richard Perry Keller, 29, of 609 Dorothy was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 on warrants for driving while license invalid, possession of a restricted smoking material and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for being a bondsman off bond – evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument. WCSO warrants for possession of marijuana and theft were also served. Officers encountered Keller riding a bicycle in the 900 block of Marionette. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Jason Garett Barker, 39, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia by officers sent to investigate a disturbance in the 1800 block of Michael. Processed, he posted bond locally and was released later that day.
Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 N. Kleas in Edna was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 forgery and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance (two counts) along with Karnes County warrants for failure to appear and failure to appear - possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Police encountered Gonzales after being dispatched to investigate a fraud report at Mr. Money Pawn, 301 N. Mechanic. Processed, Gonzales was taken to county jail.
Michael Alan Tatum Jr., 41, of 1505 Harrison in Deer Park was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 on a Polk County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Tatum was moved to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
Property
A case of identity theft was reported in the 900 block of Heights on Dec. 29. The crime took place June 19. Loss was listed at $250.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported at 7-Eleven Northwest, 2403 N. Mechanic. The crime took place between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4.
A 9 mm Ruger was stolen from the 1600 block of North Wharton around 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Loss is estimated at $400.
Burglars targeted a building in the 500 block of South Washington between 1:40 and 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. A window was pried open. No information was available on what may have been stolen.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
Alcohol, Drugs
Marli Hope Ketchum, 20, of 14309 Live Oak in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $3,000 and released the same day.
Jorvin Yamir Flores-Miranda, 30, of 1307 Jennie was booked at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Ivan Gallardo, 23, of 7400 Bellerive, Apt. 105, in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Violence, Weapons
Martin Alexander Martinez, 35, of 1130 Olivia was booked at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (seven counts) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other
Charles Randel Wiethorn, 55, of 4000 Hwy. 86 West in Tulia was booked at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 on a parole violation.
Kimbery Yadira Moncivais-Cortina, 19, of 1712 Goya in Alton was arrested by state troopers at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for smuggling of persons.
Yesenia Yoselin Rodriguez-Cortina, 26, of 1712 Goya in Alton was arrested by state troopers at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for smuggling of persons.
