Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Juan Daniel Gomez Barrera, 23, of 4707 Cypress Colony Lane in Katy for smuggling of persons on May 6, 2021. He was placed on four years deferred probation and ordered to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $750 fine and $358 in bond fees in arrears.
• Eric Blair, 37, of 306 S. Ford in Wharton for forgery on Nov. 27, 2019. He was placed on two years probation and ordered to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Noelia Ann Colunga, 44, of 1223 W. Kennedy, Lot 62, in Kingsville for smuggling of persons on July 10, 2021. She was placed on two years deferred probation, ordered to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Colunga if she is able to complete all terms.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 52, of 439 Wilderness Trail in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 22, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Folmar to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Folmar also pleaded guilty to injury of a child on Oct. 21, 2022 and received a concurrent sentence.
• Mauricio Hernandez, 21, of 1022 W. Second in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 17, 2021 crime. The judge also fined Hernandez $500, ordered him to perform 200 hours community service and take an anti-theft course.
• Leonard William Herring, 40, of 110 Oak in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 183 days in county jail. Herring received credit for the full jail time already served.
The judge also ordered Herring to take a drug offender education probation, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
Herring received credit for 183 day of county jail already served.
• Trayland Bershawn Lopez, 18, of 805 Cedar in Edna for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. He was placed on five years probation for the July 26, 2020 crimes. The judge also ordered Lopez to perform 500 hours community service, take an anti-theft class, pay a $1,000 fine, $530 restitution and $120 bond fees in arrears.
• Aaron Joseph Mowels, 35, of 801 Texas in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was placed on 10 years probation for the May 12, 2021 crimes on the grounds he served three days in county jail.
Given credit for the time already served, the judge also ordered Mowels to forfeit his weapons, perform 200 hours community service, pay $180 restitution, a $1,000 fine and $174 bond fees in arrears.
• Michael Anthony Pena, 34, of 159 Greendale, trailer No. 2, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Nov. 26, 2021 crime. The judge also ordered Pena to perform 400 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $60 bond fees in arrears.
• Robert Isabel Perez, 31, of 1014 E. Calhoun in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, on April 2, 2021. He was placed on two years deferred probation. The judge also ordered Perez to perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $242 bond fees in arrears.
• Jose Luis Ramirez San Gabriel, 31, of 1932 Jones in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 23, 2021. He was placed on six years deferred probation.
The judge also ordered San Gabriel to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $5,000 fine and $180 restitution.
• Miguel Trevino, 40, of 1205 Arthur in Brownsville for two counts of smuggling of persons. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the May 5, 2021 crime and fined $1,000.
• John Gabriel Vasquez, 48, of 500 S. Victoria in Louise for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm and abandoning or endangering a child. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Feb. 1 crimes and ordered not to have a weapon during that time period.
The judge also ordered Vasquez to perform 120 hours community service, take an anger management and parenting class, avoid all contact with his victim and pay a $2,000 fine.
Revocations
• Jermarkus Jerwayne Johnson, 26, of 15165 Vickery in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity. His conviction for the April 24, 2019 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 140 days already served.
• Angelica Maria Ramirez, 33, of 412 E. Caney in Wharton for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Her conviction for the March 24, 2018 crime was adjudicated and Ramirez was sentenced to 155 days in county jail with the full time already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.