Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony James Vega, 27, of 721 Alice was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of North Mechanic. Marijuana and a vape pen were seized. Processed, Vega was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $9,500 in bonds and was released.
City Incidents
Property
A water meter was damaged in the 200 block of West Monseratte between 10:40 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. Monday, April 25. Damage was estimated at less than $200.
A GPS system and backpack were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 25. Loss was estimated at less than $500.
Vandals damaged a vehicle tire in the 900 block of East Jackson between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
Burglars forced their way into a home in the 600 block of Merchant between 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. No items appeared to have been stolen.
Violence, weapons
A 30-year-old woman reported being harassed on the telephone between Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26. Police are investigating.
Family violence with injuries was reported directly at the police station around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26 and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Both were reported by adult women.
Other
Police discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, on Monday, April 25. Investigation continues.
The driver of a Ford Fusion fled from police on Tuesday, April 26. Officers in the process of tracking the vehicle.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Herbert Lee Fields, 63, of 3222 Washington in Dinsmore was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 for public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Processed, he posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Martin Deaunta Hayes, 32, of 604 Koym in East Bernard was booked at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 on warrants for assault of a public servant and resisting arrest.
Darrell James Norman Jr., 40, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora was booked at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 on a warrant for assault of a public servant.
