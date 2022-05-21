Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Hayden Lee Wollen, 23, of unlisted address in Katy was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday, May 20 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 200 block of West Jackson. Processed, Wollen was sent to the Wharton County Jail that morning.
Violence, weapons
Victor Canelo, 30, of 804 Olivia was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 for public intoxication and resisting arrest by officers called to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Canelo was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Other
An El Campo teen was arrested for trespass and fleeing police at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 in the 400 block of East West.
City Incidents
Property
Pincher’s Boiling Pot, 23324 U.S. 59 reported more than $500 cash stolen on Monday, May 16.
Vandals targeted vehicles parked in the 1700 block of Avenue C between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Two windows were broken. Damage is estimated at $1,700.
Burglars stole a purse and its contents from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Avenue J between 8 p.m. Monday, May 16 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Loss exceeds $100.
Counterfeit $100 bills were discovered at Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Credit card abuse against the elderly was discovered on Tuesday, May 17. An elderly woman’s card had more than $2,000 in unauthorized charges.
A forged check was discovered at Ritz Food Mart, 1120 W. Jackson, on Wednesday, May 18 .
Violence, weapons
A threat issued on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, sometime between May 5 and 19 is under investigation. Disorderly conduct was reported on the campus around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Joe Paul Rodriguez, 47, of 9978 FM 2546 was booked at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 16 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Jeremiah Amos Rincon, 32, of 712 Merchant was arrested by deputies at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Glynne York, 32, of 68 Wanda Lane was booked at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Agnes Kunschik Wagner, 70, of 424 Jane in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 for family violence with a weapon.
Other
Miguel Cambron-Willa, 51, of 281 S. Kerr in Lane City was arrested by state troopers at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
Mayra Bernice Mendoza, 30, of 3810 W. Sarah Evans, Apt. 4, in Edinburg was arrested by deputies at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 for smuggling of persons.
Anakaren Garcia, 33, of 1107 Champion in Donna was arrested by WCSO at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 for smuggling of persons.
David Mancha-Suarez, 30, of 11139 Cuelbra in San Antonio was arrested by deputies at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 for smuggling of persons.
