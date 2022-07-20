A Missouri City man faces up to 20 years in prison for the jailhouse scuffle ending an allegedly drunken rampage in May.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a three-count against 28-year-old Syed Hamza Hasan for two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and a single count of arson.
El Campo Police Officer Stephanie Smith suffered a major bite wound on her upper arm and an injured shoulder as a result of the May 25 brawl while Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican received minor bites, scratches and bruising.
Hasan first came to El Campo officers’ attention around 10 a.m. that morning as they responded to a intoxicated man complaint at Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25. After a brief struggle, Hasan was arrested and taken to the 1011 West Loop police headquarters by a patrol unit.
A cigarette lighter passed through security and Hasan stands accused of using it to light a roll of toilet paper on fire inside his holding cell.
Smith and Mican, who were inside headquarters, responded to the fire, attempting to secure Hasan, a 5’10”, 190-pound man, and retrieve the cigarette lighter, but he reportedly began to fight, making it into the hallway.
“By the time I got in there, they had him on the ground and had him handcuffed in the front of his body. He was still struggling with them however stopped when I got there,” El Campo Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News shortly the incident.
Taken to the Wharton County Jail on May 26, Hasan was held until June 22 when he was allowed to post personal recognizance bonds. He remains out awaiting judgment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.