Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Karly Raean Fitzgerald, 27, of 707 N. View in Robstown for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 10, 2020. She allegedly used a firearm to threaten two men while stealing from them.
Fitzgerald has prior felony convictions for evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 14, 2020 in Victoria County, and for possession of a controlled substance on April 11, 2018 and two additional counts of drug possession on Aug. 2, 2018, all in Nueces County.
• Hugo Flores, 36, of 14016 Whaley in Houston for smuggling of persons (one) on July 5.
• Quentin Lamar Foster, 33, of 210 Reinhardt, No. 2, in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on July 3. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Ankaren Garcia, 33, of 1107 Champion in Donna for smuggling of persons (two) on May 17.
• Mauricio Granados, 25, of 312 N. Liberty in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 29. He has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County.
• Alvin Eugene Greely, 54, of 1108 MLK in El Campo for July 2 for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole less than $2,500 cash.
Greely also has felony convictions for home burglary on Jan. 23, 1998 and Oct. 11, 2005, indecency with a child on Oct. 24, 2012, unlawful use of a vehicle on Jan. 18, 2011 and theft on Sept. 12, 2017, all in Wharton County.
• Autumn Rae Greene, 46, of 2910 Old Lane City, No. B-4, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana on June 20. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Dustin Jarrad Godfrey, 28, of 701 Koehl in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and two counts of theft of a firearm. He allegedly had up to 200 milligrams of a codeine compound and more than 4 ounces of marijuana within 1,000 feet of Pleasure Park, 2819 N. Walnut, in Wharton.
Godfrey has three prior felony convictions for burglary of building on April 19, 2013.
• Jonathan Herrera, 37, of 915 E. Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm on June 29. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Rita Arline Hewett, 78, of 20882 S. Navasota in New Caney for four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 22. She allegedly had less than 28 grams of methylphenidate and alprazolam in compounds, more than 28 grams of codeine in a mixture and more than 28 grams of Tramadol.
• Aaron Robert Horta, 29, of 7710 Hawes in Hungerford for retaliation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 4 and 5. He allegedly threatened one man by pointing a firearm at him and threatened to do harm to another, a sheriff’s deputy.
• Corey O’Neal Johnson, 34, of 429 CR 249 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on May 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Christian La Derick Knight, 21, of 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton for two counts of assault of a public servant on June 15. He allegedly kicked two deputies.
• Cole Allen Koehler, 34, of 748 CR 235 in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 18. He has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County.
• Carlos Antonio Lopez, 33, of 3370 Ruiz in Brownsville for smuggling of persons (one) on June 29.
• Juan Manuel Lugo, 31, of 10521 Valdez in Monte Alto for money laundering on June 8. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash generated via human smuggling.
• Grasiela Maldonado, 34, of 226 N. Brevard in Arcadia, Fla. for possession of a controlled substance on May 12. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Manuel Maldonado, 26, of 15255 Grey Ridge in Houston for smuggling of persons (three) on May 12.
• David Mancha-Suarez, 30, of 11139 Cuelbra in San Antonio for smuggling of persons (three) on May 17.
• Orlando Martinez, 26, of 3917 Xantisma in McAllen for smuggling of persons (one) on June 17.
• Ralph McAfee Jr., 39, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton for possession of marijuana on May 11. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of the drug.
McAfee has previous felony convictions for aggravated kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22 and delivery of a controlled substance on May 14, 2009, all in Wharton County.
• Pearl Cantu Mehralizadeh, 48, of 9945 FM 102 in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 19. She allegedly stole meat from a grocery store.
Mehralizadeh has six prior theft convictions spread between Wharton, Matagorda and Fort Bend counties.
• Milos Miljokovic, 28, of 24 Craig in Totowa, N.J., for possession of a controlled substance on May 19. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Daisa Kyree Miller, 19, of 145 Spruce in Louise for two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals on June 17. She allegedly used a vehicle to run over two dogs.
• Christopher J. Moret, 27, of 176 Sutton in Totowa, N.J., for possession of a controlled substance on May 19. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Casey Nicole Newman, 35, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on June 2. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and more than 4 grams of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl and heroin.
Newman has two prior felony convictions for forgery on Sept. 10, 2019.
