CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jose Tagua Melgar, 21, of 1206 Business was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, April 1 for driving while intoxicated after officers went to investigate a vehicle stopped at a flashing red light in the 200 block of North Wharton. “The driver of the vehicle was leaned over the steering wheel and appeared to be sleeping.” The vehicle then began moving with the officer making a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Hillje. Processed, Melgar was transported to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Xavier Llanes, 26, of 500 S. Ford in Wharton was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 400 block of Avenue C. Processed, Llanes was shipped to county jail the next morning,
Ricardo Flores, 40, of 1113 South in Louise was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, April 2 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Flores was taken to county jail later that morning.
David Allen Krauss, 25, of 821 College was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, April 2 for driving while intoxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run by officers responding to a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of East Jackson. Processed, Krauss was moved to county jail the next morning.
PROPERTY
Amelia Mendoza Rodriguez, 54, of 821 College was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Monday, April 3 on a warrant for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing a $35 pair of boots from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Oct. 29, 2022, but faces felony level punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A threat made against a family in the 500 block of East Hillje on Friday, March 31 is under investigation.
PROPERTY
Police are investigating the theft of more than $2,500 from McDonald’s restaurant, 1240 N. Mechanic, sometime between March 1 and April 1 by what may have been an employee.
A $259 pair of airpods was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Vandals targeted Friendship Park picnic tables, playground equipment and the women’s restroom twice between 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 and 8:45 a.m. Friday, March 31, causing in excess of $500 damage with spray paint.
A $40,000 black Chrysler 300 was stolen from the 700 block of McGrew between 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30.
An estimated $1,400 in lawn equipment was stolen from the 200 block of Avenue F around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Wayne Buford Hatton, 55, of 1301 Fred was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1 for possession of less than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jose Ivan Rios, 39, of 410 Agnes was arrested by deputies at 9:04 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and city of Wharton charges of failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle and failure to identify.
Sergio Uriel Camacho-Rivera, 24, of 2410 Point West was booked at 10:47 a.m. Sunday, April 2 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
James Guy Garner, 58, of 206 N. Orange in Louise was booked at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, April 2 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and a new charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 40, of 1119 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for family violence causing injury.
Valerie Esmeralda Vasquez, 20, of 401 S. Main in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 for resisting arrest. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Jimene Erika Gomez, 44, of 1715 Walnut in Rosenberg was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 for family violence with a previous conviction.
OTHER
Atlai Josabad Dominguez Morales, 27, of 3316 Garza in Penitas was arrested by deputies at 12:17 a.m. Monday, April 3 for smuggling of persons.
Shayla Perla Swanson Ortiz, 26, of 3316 Garza in Penitas was arrested by WCSO at 12:17 a.m. Monday, April 3 for smuggling of persons.
