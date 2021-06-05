City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Andrew Magdaleno Delagua, 35, of 115 Roosevelt was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Friday, May 28 for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and public intoxication. Police dispatched to quell a disturbance at Delagua’s home tracked him from there to the 1500 block of West Jackson. There, he was arrested and THC wax seized. Processed, Delagua was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $17,700 in bonds and was released the next morning.
George Eric Allen, 53, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Saturday, May 29 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia along with warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Market, investigating a suspicious vehicle. Soon, they found Allen behind the wheel. Officers seized crack cocaine and a metal pipe. Processed, Allen was sent to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $5,600 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jose Augustine Perez-Prado, 63, of 308 Higbee was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, May 30 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being a bondsman off bond – driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Processed, he was shipped to county jail Tuesday, May 31.
David Patrick Smith, 46, of 309 S. Mechanic was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Monday, May 31 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 600 block of Fahrenthold for a vehicle violation. Processed, Smith was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
An elderly person was targeted by thieves in the 1200 block of MLK between May 24 and 28. A lawnmower and gas can were taken. Loss nears $400.
Thieves came through a rear window of a home in the 300 block of Palm, stealing a Rossi .38 revolver. No estimate on loss provided.
A $900 iPhone 12 was stolen from Metro PCS, 3703 FM 2765, around 4 p.m. Friday, May 28.
A shoplifter made off with more than $300 in merchandise at Walgreens, 203 N. Mechanic, around 8 a.m. Monday, May 31. Stolen items include hand sanitizer, hand cream, body mists, shampoos, curl cream, shavers and powders.
Reckless driving, police say, may have been the cause of minor damage to towing equipment at Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
Violence, weapons
A handgun reportedly used to threaten people during a disturbance in the 3400 block of Hwy. 71 North around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30 have police seeking more information. If you saw anything, contact the West Wharton Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or use the P3 app. You do not have to give your name to qualify for a cash reward.
Other
A vehicle fire was reported on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 821 College, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Lynn Vanduren Jr., 32, of 223 Willow in Sealy was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 10:58 p.m. Saturday, May 29 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Ray Lopez Jr., 18, of 605 Shropshire was arrested by Wharton police at 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 31 for possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Larasha Rene Felder, 37, of 103 Sinclair in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29 for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Processed, she posted $2,700 in bonds and was released the next day.
Brent Thomas Balsano, 51, of 19526 Lockridge in Spring was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, May 30 for public intoxication and a Harris County warrant for terroristic threat of a family/household.
Tyirael Crashon Gardner, 20, 304 N. Sheppard in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:41 p.m. Sunday, May 30 for family violence causing an injury, family violence involving a weapon and assault of a public servant.
Paul Rinnie Cadriel Jr., 44, of 7728 Hwy. 71 South was arrested by WCSO at 8:29 p.m. Monday, May 31 for family violence.
