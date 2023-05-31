Court Reports – Indictments

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Michael Jaquan Parson, 33, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for theft in excess of $30,000 value. He allegedly stole a cargo trailer and its contents on Feb. 24.
• Leon Leandro Peguero, 35 of 7914 Reeding in Houston for credit or debit card abuse and identity theft on March 3.
• Christian Alejandro Perez, 29, of 15910 Penina in Crosby for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm on June 2, 2017. Convicted in Harris County of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 8, 2015, Perez may not have a firearm.
• Ulisses Piedra, 20, of 201 Ronald Circle in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 18. He allegedly had more than a gram of MDMA.
• Justin Marquis Pinkston, 24, of 2750 Holly Hall, Apt. 107 in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 11.
• Jose Ivan Rios, 39, of 410 Agnes in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 1.
Rios has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, one each in Wharton and Washington counties as well as three felony driving while intoxicated third or more offense convictions – Oct. 15, 2009 and April 22, 2014 in Wharton County and Feb. 26, 2010 in Colorado County.
• Bethany Jo Rodgers, 32, of 301 Magusson in Palacios for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 21. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine and less than 200 grams of isopropyl benzylamine polyethlene terephthalate, a product used in the making of crystal meth.
• Dylon Christopher Rodgers, 30, of 301 Magusson in Palacios for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 21. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine and less than 200 grams of isopropyl benzylamine polyethlene terephthalate, a product used in the making of crystal meth.
• Za’Riyah Jazell Rodriguez, 18, of 1912 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Roberto Romero, 41, of 203 S. Washington in El Campo for three counts of indecency with a child by contact on Jan. 4 and 7, and Feb. 5.
• Lawrence Aron Sanchez, 31, of 1102 N. Washington in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Matthew Robert Sanchez, 26, of 707 CR 232 in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on April 26. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and more than 4 grams of THC oil within 1,000 feet of Boling High School in Boling.
• Roland Dewayne Sanchez, 37, of 123 Floyd in Boling for failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 23, 2021.
The indictment reports Sanchez was previously convicted of indecency with a child and required to register yearly as a sex offender.
He also stands accused of having less than one gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the Boling Youth Center in Boling.
Sanchez has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Sept. 10, 2009 in Wharton County.
• Juan Carlos Torres, 25, of 575 Kirby in Donna for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 20.
• Pete Villarreal, 27, of 203 W. Sixth in El Campo for assault of a peace officer on March 18. He allegedly slammed a vehicle door onto an officer’s hand while that officer was attempting to arrest Villarreal.
Villarreal has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 24, 2006 in Wharton County.
• Tommy Lee Watson, 65, of 904 CR 289 in East Bernard for family violence (choking) on Dec. 14, 2021.
• Christopher Alexander Zapata, 23, of 7100 Old Katy Road, Unit 5418, in Houston for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Nov. 12, 2022.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 Hillje in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and theft less than $2,500 value with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine on Oct. 5, 2022, and stealing a small amount of groceries on Sept. 8, 2022.
Llanes faces felony punishment if convicted of the theft as a result of two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in El Campo.
He also has felony convictions for home burglary on March 30, 2005 in Wharton County and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 2, 2017 in Fort Bend County.
