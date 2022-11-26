City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 32, of 6052 Hwy. 71; Isaac Ray Lopez, 21 of 1302 Rebe Sue; Kerry Lee North, 59, of 509 Oscar, all in El Campo; and Krisha Brijae Phillips, 29, of 647 W. Meyer in Bellville were arrested at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 for possession of a controlled substance related to a single traffic stop in the 100 block of Tegner.
Lopez had an additional warrant for probation violation and North warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.
Processed, all were sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, Weapons
David Montes, 36, of 5259 FM 1160 in Louise was booked directly into the county jail at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 on warrants for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being involved in a hit-and-run.
“Montes was chasing his wife in a vehicle and intentionally crashed his vehicle into hers,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said, adding Montes then fled on foot. Two adults and two children were inside the vehicle allegedly targeted by Montes.
Property
Clinton Lee Frankum, 49, of 909 Ave. C was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 on a warrant for home burglary. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department also arrested Frankum on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and City of Wharton warrants for failure to appear and expired driver’s license.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Threats were issued on the grounds of Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, between Nov. 20 and 21. No other information was available on this report as of press time Friday.
Property
Vandals damaged the back windshield and a cellphone inside a vehicle parked on the grounds of Stoneridge Apartments, 202 West Loop, around 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
A black Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle was stolen from the 1000 block of East Calhoun between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Loss is estimated at $130.
County Jail Bookings
Other
De’veion Ramone Hughes, 18, of 15615 Carberry Hills Court in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 for evading arrest with a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
