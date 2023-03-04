A Lakeview area man accidently put El Campo Middle School on lockdown Thursday while trying to sight in his rifle.
School Resource Officer Kendrick Matula was patroling the campus grounds at 4010 FM 2765, when he heard multiple shots.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
A Lakeview area man accidently put El Campo Middle School on lockdown Thursday while trying to sight in his rifle.
School Resource Officer Kendrick Matula was patroling the campus grounds at 4010 FM 2765, when he heard multiple shots.
“Out of an abundance of caution we locked down the school,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said that afternoon.
Authorities quickly investigated and discovered the man at a nearby home trying to sight in the rifle. The man was not doing anything illegal and was not aware that he had caused any concern.
Within just moments, the all-clear was given and the campus lockdown lifted.
There was never any danger to the students attending school and no injuries.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.