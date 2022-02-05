Police Blotter for Feb. 5, 2022

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 for marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lilly and found Mendoza. A knife was seized as part of the investigation. No injuries were reported. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
Shaylen Leray McClain, 28, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for possession of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia and marijuana in a drug free zone and a warrant for misdemeanor theft. Assorted pills were seized along with crack cocaine and a marijuana cigar. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
Joshua Thomas Emerson, 34, of an unspecified address on Wayne was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and no driver’s license. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next day.
Property
Thomas Garcia, 44, of 1309 Fred was booked directly into the county jail at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 on a warrant for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing a $330 chainsaw from Stanley’s Lawnmower Service, 1103 Divide on Jan. 25 and other theft in the 500 block of Lincoln on Jan. 26.
Violence, weapons
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for violation of a protective order and charges of violation of a bond/protective order and abandoning or endangering a child – putting them in imminent danger of bodily injury. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
John Gabriel Vasquez, 48, of 500 S. Victoria in Louise was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 abandoning or endangering a child – putting them in imminent danger of bodily injury and deadly conduct - discharging a firearm. He was shipped to county jail.
Other
Christina Revilla, 41, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for evading arrest and criminal trespass by officers dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of Able. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Jon Eric Barker, 45, of 201 Ave. F was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for possession of fireworks in the city limits and identity theft by officers dispatched to a burglary in progress at White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A report of fraud was filed on Monday, Jan. 31 involving an unspecified drug store or doctor’s office.
Police are investigating a theft involving the transfer of financial information at L Stop Foodmart, 411 N. Wharton, between 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.
Violence, weapons
The unlawful posting of sexually explicit material of an El Campo person is under investigaton. The crime took place Jan. 23. “This case involves an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend’s sister. The boyfriend sent pictures of his ex-girlfriend and himself to the girlfriend’s sister to get back at the ex-girlfriend,” ECPD Lt. Jennifer Mican said.
A teenager reported being threatened in the 1400 block of Lilly around noon Monday, Jan. 31. “The juvenile was receiving threatening messages through social media, Mican said. The suspect, another juvenile, has already been arrested.
Other
Drug paraphernalia was found Monday, Jan. 31 at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, when a ambulance was summoned to a unit.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jasmine Breanna Lowenberg, 18, of 1117 Cresmont in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for marijuana possession.
Glenn Haven Rosprim, 19, of 5961 CR 924 in Sweeny was arrested by WCSO at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well a failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Adamaris Monser Carillo-Vasquez, 21, of 10023 San Pedro in Weslaco was arrested by deputies at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child.
Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 45, of White Lodge Motel, No. 121 was booked at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Violence, weapons
Manny Richard Gaona, 36, of 410 N. Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.