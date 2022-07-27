City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Richard Hernandez, 44, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Friday, July 22 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession along with warrants for driving while license invalid and violating a promise to appear. Crack cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana were seized. Processed, Hernandez was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Mary Branham, 57, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday, July 22 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
Joshua Thomas Emerson, 34, of 1907 Wayne was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Friday, July 22 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. A syringe and Alprazolam were seized on the grounds of the city jail, 1011 West Loop. Emerson was moved to the county jail.
Danny Will Good, 27, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, July 24 for possession of marijuana and obstruction/retaliation by threat by an officer dispatched to a welfare concern in the 1200 block of South Mechanic. Marijuana was seized. Good was transferred to county jail the next day.
Yeurail Dovon Turner, 30, of 1600 Rowlett in Edna was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, July 24 for possession of a controlled substance by officers investigating a major crash on U.S. 59. A methamphetamine was seized. Processed, Turner went to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Jason Christopher Haller, 25, of 607 Earl was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Monday, July 25 on a warrant for family violence - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands accused of using a knife to threaten a woman in the 500 block of East West on June 26. Haller was taken to county jail.
Other
Kayla Larey Zarate, 25, of 502 E. West was arrested at 8:12 a.m. Monday, July 25 for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A 71-year-old woman reported two checks forged against her account sometime between June 2 and July 22. Loss exceeds $10,000. Police are looking for clues.
The Shed, 1004 West Loop, reported more than $2,000 damage to a U-Haul vehicle parked on location between July 16 and 23.
Burglars stole a vehicle battery, Michael Kors purse, car jack and spare tire from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Avenue I between July 18 and 23. Loss exceeds $750.
A .38 Smith & Wesson and two ammo magazines were stolen from a pickup parked at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 1 p.m. Monday, July 18 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Loss exceeds $400.
A $2,500 catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at Daylight Donuts, 1211 N. Mechanic, between 1:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
The Second Time Around Resale Shop, 1825 N. Mechanic, reported $250 in merchandise stolen around 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
A forgery was reported to police around noon Tuesday, July 21. Additional information was not available.
Three catalytic converters were stolen on the grounds of Fastenal, 1008 N. Mechanic, between 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22. Loss is estimated at $12,000.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of McDonalds, 1240 N. Mechanic, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. A Ford Mustang received an estimated $1,000 damage.
Burglars stole about $40 cash along with bank cards from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Lilly between 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
About 6 cubic yards of assorted building/construction materials were dumped in a field near the El Campo Service Center, 618 E. Monseratte, around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 45, of 403 Wilkes in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:26 a.m. Thursday, July 23 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one of which was in a drug free zone.
Property
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 25, of 802 Grace was booked at 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 22 on warrants for four counts of criminal trespass and a single count of theft. Processed, she was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Other
Delicia Deborah Garza, 25, of 512 W. Lucille in Hebbronville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 for smuggling of persons and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Unberto Bartolome Mendoza, 19, of 15022 Cedar Ridge in Houston was booked at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
