City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Monica Renee Martinez, 30, of 596 Forrest Lawn in Wharton was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21 on warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, she was referred to municipal court.
Property
Joe Garcia, 48, of 204 Ave. A in Bay City was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions after responding to a disturbance in the 200 block of Tegner. He stands accused of stealing a meal from Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, earlier in the day. Processed, Garcia was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Clinton Lee Frankum, 49, of 909 Ave. C was served a warrant for criminal mischief under $2,500 causing interruption of public service at 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 while already at the county jail.
Kevin Eugene Repka, 52, of 513 S. Main in Louise was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on a warrant for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he went to county jail. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Charlie Fernando Corea, 28, of 3923 Knottynold Lane in Houston was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 for tampering with a governmental record after being stopped for a traffic violation. He allegedly altered a temporary registration tag. Processed, Corea was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Two people were arrested for public intoxication Sunday.
The first took place at J’s Patio bar, 116 E. First, around 2 a.m. “I heard screaming coming from the back of the bar. I ran to the parking lot behind the bar and saw a group of people holding a Hispanic female,” the officer said in his report. The woman being detained was arrested for drunkenness.
A suspicious person call brought officers to the 500 block of East Norris shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. There, a homeowner told officers someone had gotten inside their vehicle. Investigating, they found a 42-year-old woman asleep on the back seat. She, too, was arrested for drunkenness.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported in the 600 block of August around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Property
A 9mm Highpoint pistol was stolen from a vehicle parked at Texas Coast Limousine, 901 N. Mechanic, around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Loss is estimated at $120.
A Chevrolet Silverado sustained an estimated $2,000 damage while parked at J’s Patio, 116 E. First, between 12:45 to 1:22 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Vandals did an estimated $8,000 damage to the sunroof of a 2017 Chevrolet Express parked in the 1300 block of Lilly around noon Saturday, Dec. 17. A rear window sustained an estimated $500 as well.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Savannah Rose Bishop, 20, of 423 McVey in Sugar Land was arrested by deputies at 3:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. She posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Kenneth Charles Curtis Jr., 39, of 233 Mahan in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Marin Ariel Hernandez, 47, of 2304 Goode Circle in Killeen was booked at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 for being a bondsman off bond – manslaughter. Processed, he posted a $75,000 bond and was released the same day. He stands accused of causing a fatal wreck earlier this year.
Rene Alberto Orta, 34, of 816 Abel in Wharton was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 on warrants for injury to a child, disabled or elderly person was well as seven traffic violations, failure to appear and violating a promise to appear.
Dwayne Lee Hargrove, 50, of 615 E. Elm was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:03 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Property
John Christopher Lott, 50, of 503 N. Krause of Victoria was booked at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 for theft under $750 in value. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released Sunday, Dec. 18.
Robert Resendez Jr., 42, of 121 E. Ahldag in Wharton was booked at 3:43 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 on warrants for two counts of forgery.
