Police Blotter

City Arrests
Property
Danae Deleon, 22, of 812 Olivia was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on a 2021 criminal mischief warrant after a vehicle she was riding in was stopped for a traffic violation. She stands accused of causing dents on a Ford Taurus in the 900 block of Olivia on Sept. 27, 2021. Processed, Deleon was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Christopher Anthony Hackney, 39, of 303 N. Klease in Edna was booked directly into the county jail on an El Campo warrant for failing to register as a sex offender at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An assortment of munchies, cash and e-cigarettes were stolen from Stripes, 2403 N. Mechanic, over a month’s time. The crime, believed to have happened sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 13. Loss exceeds $100.
A Catalytic Converter was cut from a Ford F-250 parked at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, between Feb. 1 and 15. Loss is estimated at $500.
A 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from the 100 block of Avenue I between 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 and 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
Burglars snatched a Stihl weed eater from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Lilly between 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 and 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Loss exceeds $200.
Police are investigating a forgery reported directly at the police station, 1011 West Loop, on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Additional details were not available as of press time.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in a park/playground around 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Other
Three vape pens were seized at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on Friday, Feb. 11.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Lena Marie Carranza, 21, of 9506 FM 1301 in Iago was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Chisum Demone Ross, 44, of 1310 Julia was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 for driving while license invalid with a previous convictions and possession of marijuana.
Property
Alfred Ferrell Moore II, 23, of CR 249 in Glen Flora was arrested by WCSO at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Michael Allen Churan, 30, of 1311 Muncy was booked at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 on warrants for family violence causing injury and terroristic threat of a family or household.
Clifton Oneal Daniels, 39, of 2103 Valley in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Ramon Nicholas Cardenas, 23, of 14333 Phillipine in Houston was booked at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 on a warrant for sexual performance by a child under the age of 14, a second degree felony.
