Court Reports – Pleas

Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Javier Raul Contreras, 20, of 258 Allen in Wharton for home burglary and theft of a firearm. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the April 24, 2019 crimes and was ordered to avoid his co-defendants and his victim. The judge also ordered Contreras to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Erik Flores, 42, of 129 East in East Bernard for attempted assault of a public servant on Oct. 4, 2021 and family violence with a previous conviction on Nov. 21, 2020. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but received credit for the full time already served.
• Jaime Hinojosa Garcia, 58, of 104 Lakeview in El Campo for hindering apprehension or prosecution, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to three days in county jail for the July 11, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Joe Garcia, 48, of 816 Empire in El Campo for two counts of theft under $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 365 days in state jail for the Jan. 2 and 4 crimes with credit for 82 days already served.
• Matthew Ray Guevara, 19, of 104 Ave. E in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and home burglary. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the May 5, 2020 and Nov. 17, 2020 crimes.
The judge also ordered Guevara to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $1,000 fine and $58 in bond fees in arrears.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Guevara if he is able to complete all terms.
• James Edward Jones Jr., 67, of 302 E. Walnut in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the April 9, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Jones to be evaluated and obtain counseling, perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and $658 in bond fees in arrears.
• Michael Anthony Molano, 47, of 404 E. Calhoun in El Campo for theft of a firearm. He was placed on four years probation for the Dec. 11, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Molano to perform 150 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and forfeit the weapon.
• Joe Anthony Martinez, 19, of 12 Serena in El Campo for family violence on Oct. 25, 2020, evading arrest with a vehicle on July 9, 2021, unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 6, 2021, and evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 26, 2021. He was placed on five years probation for the crimes on the condition he serve 23 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Martinez to take anger management classes and contact family only for specific reasons with a warning against “threatening or harassing” for the domestic violence conviction.
In the evading case, Martinez was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and make a $500 food bank donation.
Martinez received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Winston Roy Owens, 67, of 1406 Short in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on six years probation for the Jan. 14, 2021 crime.
The judge also ordered Owens to take a drug offender course, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Louis Richardson, 52, of 613 N. Resident in Wharton for family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to six days in county jail for the March 29, 2018 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Raymond Longoria Rueda Jr., 39, of 2211 Trey in Needville for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year deferred probation for the July 5, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Rueda to take an anger management class, pay a $500 fine and perform 50 hours community service.
• Jesse Scott, 41, of 4707 FM 3012 in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Feb. 21. Scott was placed on four years deferred probation, but was ordered to serve 30 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Scott to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 200 hours community service, take anger management classes and a drug offender’s program.
Scott received credit for the full time already served.
• Michael Paul Washburn, 31, of 1221 Pecan Valley in Wharton for failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements. He was placed on seven years probation for the June 29, 2020 crime. The judge also ordered Washburn to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
