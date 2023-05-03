Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Josue Sanchez-Quintanilla, 42, of Labaro Patreio in Matamoros, Mexico, for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Feb. 10.
• Gregory Allen Scarlett, 38, of 303 E. Wayside in Wharton for assault of a peace officer and tampering with evidence on Feb. 24. He allegedly kicked a Wharton police officer in the torso as she was attempting to arrest him.
Scarlett stands accused of hiding what appeared to be marijuana during a traffic stop on the same day.
• Hailie Catalina Shull, 20, of 7409 Pin Oak in Brownsville for possession of marijuana less than 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) less than 400 grams on Feb. 17.
• Ariel Tyiana Simien, 24, of 2222 CR 400 in Freeport for possession of a controlled substance on March 7. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of THC oil.
• Jerome Smith, 39, of 3447 CR 161 in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 26, 2022.
Smith has prior felony convictions for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 19, 2007 in Wharton County.
• Stanley Adolph Southwood, 55, of 2511 N. Richmond in Wharton for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Southwood stands accused of using a metal bat to strike a woman in the back and a man in the head on Dec. 14, 2022. He allegedly again used a metal bat to attack a man on Jan. 1 hitting him in the back.
• Calista Marie Stumer, 19, of 1410 Dickson in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Jan. 9.
• Cerry Allen Taylor Jr., 22, of 1415 W. Norris, Unit H-8, in El Campo for home burglary and identity theft on Jan. 17.
• Chance Wade Tennyson, 26, of 15911 Tug Court in Crosby for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 11.
Tennyson has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle and attempt to commit injury to a child on May 3 and May 13, 2018 in Harris County.
• Stephanie Cheyenne Thomas, 19, of 111 Canvasback in Rockport for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 7. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of THC oil.
• Janeka La’Shette Timmons, 22, of 208 W. Emily in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury to a family member on Jan. 24. She allegedly stabbed a man in the shoulder.
Timmons has a prior felony conviction for assault of a public servant on March 15, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Carlos Alonzo Torres, 60, of 721 N. Fulton in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 5.
Torres has two prior DWI convictions – a misdemeanor in Wharton County on Oct. 24, 1995 and a felony on June 17, 2011 in Bexar County.
• Kenneth Tyler, 67, of 126 CR 255 in Egypt for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 31. He allegedly exhibited a knife while threatening to kill a man and a woman.
• Brandi Tashea Pena, 43, of 9411 Iago in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Sidney Morris Oliver, 58, of 5635 FM 1093 West in Wallis for injury to a disabled person on Jan. 15, 2021. He allegedly deliberately closed a vehicle door on a woman’s hand.
• Michael Reyna, 19, of 1014 E. Calhoun in El Campo for two counts of assault of a peace officer, a single count of harassment of a public servant and three counts of retaliation on Nov. 12.
He stands accused of kicking and choking one El Campo police officer and spitting upon another.
Reyna also allegedly threatened three officers.
