Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Guillermo H. Herrera, 64, of 206 Bruns was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 8 on an unspecified warrant for another agency and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for being a bondsman off bond – possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 35, of 1541 CR 406 was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, April 9 for driving while intoxicated second offense after police investigating a minor wreck in the 100 block of Marion found him. Processed, Rodriguez was shipped to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 810 McGrew was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 for criminal trespass and theft with a previous conviction. She stands accused of shoplifting at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Processed, Parker was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Lucia Aranda-Villegas, 31, of 1106 Grace was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 on a warrant for injury to a child. Processed, Aranda was taken to county jail.
Abelino Medina Jr., 35, 1202 Sam was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Friday, April 8 on a Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department warrant for violating a bond or protective order. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Other
A 45-year-old El Campo man was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, April 7 for violating a city ordinance for burning trash as well as other misdemeanors. People can and do face arrest for violating city ordinances. The man was referred to municipal court.
City Incidents
Property
A burglar struck at Legacy Park 303 West Loop around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5. Breaking a $500 window, the thief stole more than $100 in loose change.
Multiple pairs of shorts were stolen by a burglar targeting a home in the 300 block of Pierce between midnight at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8. Loss appears to be less than $100.
A hit-and-run was reported at 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9. An estimated $1,000 damage was done to the front end of a Chevrolet Silverado.
An iPhone 13 was stolen in the 700 block of Alice around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Loss is estimated at $1,300.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1000 block of East Calhoun around 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Another Chevrolet Silverado received an estimated $1,000 damage.
Cash, batteries and other items were reported stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7 a.m. Sunday, April 10. Loss is estimated at more than $300.
Violence, weapons
A fight with injuries was reported on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, April 7.
Police are investigating a disturbance on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around noon Wednesday, April 6.
A prowler was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 8.
A fight was reported on the grounds of the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, around 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. A Toyota Camry sustain an estimated $1,500 damage.
Family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue F around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Lee Garza, 37, of 202 West Loop, No. 16, was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:26 a.m. Friday, April 8 for driving while intoxicated second offense and resisting arrest. A charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction was added against him. Processed, Garza posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Eduardo Efren Vargas Jr., of 4422 E. O in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 10:26 p.m. Thursday, April 7 for driving under the influence as a minor. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Jose Angel Aranda, 29, of 517 W. Monseratte was booked at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, April 9 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
Milton Ronald Byrd, 43, of 1505 Bayou Glen in LaPorte was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, April 9 for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and public intoxication. Processed, he was posted $2,600 in bonds and was released the next day.
Guillermo H. Herrera. 64, of 206 Bruns was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 8 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released Sunday, April 10.
Manuel Jaramillo Jr., 24, of 807 August was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, April 10 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear and no valid driver.
Property
Victor Gonzalez-Martinez, 26, of Los Meses in San Miguel was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, April 9 for evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Chung Kun Tak, 45, of 10042 Lazy Meadows in Houston as arrested at 10:03 a.m. Saturday, April 9 on a Fort Bend County warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Ruben Cano-Pantpka. 18, of 19718 Roberts in Houston was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, April 10 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Ira Joseph Gardener, 19, of 2726 Negla, Unit A, in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:49 p.m. Friday, April 8 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, firing a firearm at a person, harassing a person in a correctional facility (two counts) criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Jason Michael Miller, 38, of 6631 Gwyneth in Boling was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, April 10 for assault causing injury. He paid the $1,000 bond and was released thee next day.
Other
Maximo Solorio Reyes, 30, of 2126 Marcia in Houston was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Monday, April 11 for smuggling of persons and evading arrest.
