CITY ARRESTS
PROPERTY
Juan Alberto Nava, 41, of 7410 Hwy. 6 in Hitchcock was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Monday, May 15 for unauthorized use of a vehicle after being stopped on U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Enrique Garcia III, 54, of 502 N. Liberty was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 on a warrant for theft less than $750 in value. He stands accused of shoplifting an assortment of beef and beer from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Processed, his next visit was to the county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Police are investigating the report of shots fired in the 500 block of Tegner around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. “Somebody fired a couple of shots outside of (the victim’s) house, one bullet penetrated a bathroom window,” El Campo PD Lt. Russell Urban said. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
First State Bank – El Campo, 1808 West Loop, reported a forged financial statement between May 10 and 12, affecting more than $5,000 in an account.
A window was damaged at El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, around noon Monday, May 15. Damage was estimated at $180.
A prowler was reported at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Crystal Renea Wyndon, 32, of 4824 Isla Canela Lane in League City was arrested by deputies at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jose Luis Ramirez San Gabriel, 33, of 1932 Jones in Rosenberg was booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
Seth Antonio Saucedo, 19, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Carlos Alfredo Esparza-Mousivais, 29, listed as homeless in Eagle lake was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday, May 15 for deadly conduct discharging a fire arm at individuals and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Gregory Dale Aldridge, 55, of 8906 FM 102 in Wharton was booked at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 on warrants for assault of a public servant and attempt to take a weapon away from an officer.
Mary Flores, 42, of 379 CR 468 was booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, May 18 on warrants for two counts of assault of a public servant.
Zachary Benny Lopez, 27, of 502 W. Second was booked at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 on a warrant for assault causing injury.
PROPERTY
Veronica Nicole Johnson, 27, of 806 Otell was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Monday, May 15 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction.
Chelsea Fontenot, 33, of 1516 Bay Area Blvd., Apt. D-7, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 11:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamel Lavonte Henderson, 25, of 810 CR 257 in Egypt was arrested by WCSO at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for theft in excess of $30,000 value, unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with identification numbers (two counts), theft in excess of $2,500 value, resisting arrest and failure to identify.
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 30 of 311 Oscar was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 for identity theft, forgery, credit or debit card abuse, theft less than $2,500 with a previous conviction (three counts) and a single count of theft less than $750 value.
Linda Angelita Guerra, 31, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 23, was booked at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 on warrants for two counts of criminal mischief.
OTHER
Joshua Jesse Garcia, 20, of 305 Victoria in Louise was booked at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 on a warrant for making silent abusive calls to 9-1-1. He posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
