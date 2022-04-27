Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Sergio Godinez Granados, 32, of 1610 S. Mechanic, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, April 23 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 200 block of East Church by officers called to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Processed, Godinez was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Danny Will Good, 27, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, April 21 for criminal mischief and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic. He stands accused of doing an unspecified amount of damage to a Chevrolet Sierra parked there.
Violence, weapons
Frank Mancios Bustamante Jr., 60, of 1004 Olivia was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Friday, April 22 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Bustamante was processed directly at the county jail. There, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Robert Darryl Gaston, 54, of 604 Hackberry in Louise was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Church. A gun was reportedly involved in the disturbance, but no injuries were reported. Processed, Gaston was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released April 24.
Ronnald Louis Barrow II, 21, of 711 College was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, April 24 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for motion to revoke probation – theft of a firearm and arson as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. Officers doing a bar check at J’s Patio, 116 E. First, noticed a verbal disturbance involving Barrow. A handgun was seized. Barrow was taken into custody and then transferred to county jail.
Maria Socorro Martinez, 39, of 6308 FM 1300 in Louise was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 24 for assault causing injury by officers who came upon several people fighting on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East First. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
Annamarie Paige Mendoza, 23, of 1509 Charlie was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 24 for disorderly conduct - fighting by officers responding to the same disturbance where Martinez was arrested. She pleaded guilty in city court, paid a fine and was released.
Pauline M. Saucedo, 21, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday, April 24 in the same disturbance as Martinez and Mendoza. She faces a fighting charge too. Saucedo pleaded guilty before Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roye, paid a fine and was released.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating credit card abuse in the 200 block of East Sixth. More than $500 was stolen between Jan. 12 and April 22.
Burglars targeted a home in the 500 block of Main sometime between April 15 and 22. A $2,000 printer was stolen.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the El Campo Middle School grounds, 4010 FM 2765, on April 4.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Ortiz, 20, of 118 Lorraine on Lissie was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, April 21 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Jabrajah Lasha Shorter, 17, of 27 Serena was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:11 a.m. Thursday, April 21 for evading arrest with a vehicle and marijuana possession. Processed, Shorter posted $10,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Vincent Paul Vargas, 51, of 3118 Woodfin in San Antonio was arrested by WCSO at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, April 21 for driving while intoxicated second offense and driving while license suspended with a previous conviction. Processed, Vargas posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Rita Arlene Hewett, 77, of 20882 S. Navasota in New Caney was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, April 22 for four counts of manufacturing or delivery on a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted $70,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Tyler Bernardo De Los Santos IV, 24, of 1525 FM 1160 in Louise was booked at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 on a Nueces County warrant for theft in excess of $2,500.
Madyson Breanne Richard, 18, of 4175 CR 387 was booked at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, April 22 for theft.
Violence, weapons
Richard Grays, 41, of 606 W. Second was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, April 17 for assault with injuries. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Wilber Dean Grays, 40, of 1411 Julia was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Sunday, April 17 for assault with injuries. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Ashley Elizabeth Mendoza, 25, of 1420 Jennie was arrested by WCSO at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 for assault causing injury. She posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Davontey Delover Simmons, 28, of 713 College was booked at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 on a Hays County warrant for violation of a bond or protective order. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Tyrone Oneil, 41, of 1016 W. Second was arrested by deputies at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 for aggravated robbery.
Brian Morgan Winzenried, 32, of 636 CR 390 in El Campo was arrested by WCSO at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Juan Humberto Cantu Jr., 44, listed as homeless in Wharton, was booked at 6:12 p.m. Friday, April 22 on warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and unlawful restraint.
Senovio Olguin-Elias, 61, of 2586 FM 1163 was arrested by WCSO at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Shaylen Leray McClain, 26, of 1314 Ella in El Campo was arrested by WCSO at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, April 24 for family violence involving a weapon.
Other
Patricia Aguilar, 50, of 8011 Brooklyn in Edinburg was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for smuggling of persons.
Louis Rodolfo Lopez-Mendoza, 21, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 12, in Wharton was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for tampering with a governmental record. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Robert Glen Deboard, 60, of 944 Sand Dollar in Bay City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:23 p.m. Sunday, April 24 for tampering with governmental records.
