City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Siguero, 25, of 13735 Greenville in Houston was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for obstruction or retaliation by threat, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers spotted Siguero’s vehicle in the 300 block of North Wharton and attempted to stop it for a traffic violation. After sirens were activated several times, Siguero complied. A pipe and crack cocaine were seized along with a handgun. Processed, Siguero was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Mark Anthony Garcia, 31, of 525 W. Monseratte was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, no driver’s license and warrants for three counts of violating a promise to appear by officers who stopped him for a traffic violation in the 600 block of Pecan. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Vickie Renee Tupa, 40, of 1112 Alvin was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. She was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Violence, Weapons
Payton Travis Crowley, 19, of 412 Ave. G was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 for family violence causing injury and possession of marijuana by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Skylar Breann Rutherford, 17, of 16102 Cypress Point in Cypress was arrested for family violence causing injury and possession of marijuana by officers dispatched to a disturbance at Crowley’s home. Processed, she too went to county jail. Once there, she posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Ashley Marie Deluna, 28, of 406 N. Wharton was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for family violence causing injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance at her home. Processed, Deluna was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
James Ryan Peterson, 44, of 3001 Lavista in Bay City was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for theft between $750 and $2,500 in value.
Michael Dean Joyner, 58, of 1301 Lynner was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for criminal mischief causing interruption of public service.
City Incidents
Violence, Weapons
A fight was reported at SunnySide Saloon, 1214 S. Mechanic, between Aug. 7 and 8.
Property
More than $3,000 was stolen from an elderly person while they were on the grounds of HEB, 306 N. Mechanic, around 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
A Dodge Charger sustained about $1,000 damage during a hit-and-run on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
About $200 in fraudulent credit or debit card charges were reported at Seven Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around noon Tuesday, Aug. 9. A Dodge Journey suffered about $1,000 damage.
Vandals spray painted obscenities on city skate park ramps and smashed trash cans at its Friendship Park, 100 Friendship Dr., location between 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Loss is estimated at $300.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Alan Acuna, 56, of 207 E. Sixth was booked at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca Ann Quijada Orellana, 32, of 503 Moutray in Wharton was booked at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Belinda Emily Perez, 23, of 438 W. 21st in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 for possession of marijuana.
Violence, Weapons
Lucas John Clifford, 39, of 4326 CR 458 was arrested by WCSO at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for family violence causing injury.
Adam James Virgilio, 19, of 1626 Neptune in Houston was arrested by deputies at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for assault causing injury.
Other
Baltazar Barrientos, 44, of 2906 Hurley in Houston was arrested by Wharton police at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on a Harris County warrant for criminal nonsupport.
