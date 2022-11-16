City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Two teen students at El Campo High School were arrested Thursday, Nov. 10 for possession of a controlled substance after vape cartridges with THC were seized.
Violence, Weapons
Michael Reyna, 19, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for assault on a peace officer, three counts of obstruction/retaliation, harassment by a person in a detention facility and resisting arrest. Officers encountered Reyna after being dispatched to a disturbance at his home. “The suspect was intoxicated. He was arguing and fighting with multiple family members,” El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican told the Leader-News.
Reyna reportedly struggled with one officer and spit into another’s face “The officers were not injured,” Mican said.
Processed, Reyna was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Johnny B. Davis Jr., 52, of 8966 FM 1593 in Lolita was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for a parole violation – theft, and no driver’s license by officers conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 59. Processed, he went to county jail the next morning.
Tyrone H. Jordan, 61, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for a parole violation theft and public intoxication by officers investigating possible narcotics violations on Point West Drive. Officers found him in front of an abandoned home on Sentinel. Processed, Jordan was moved to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a child harmed in the 1500 block of Bravo around 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 during a disturbance.
A rape was reported in the El Campo Village neighborhood, 1185 Olivia, between Sunday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 14. Two children were endangered and a pregnant woman injured around the same time in that subdivision.
Property
Burglars stole more than $6,000 in tools and generators from a unit in ABC Self Storage, 117 Turek, between Nov. 4 and 11.
A counterfeit $50 bill was used in a transaction at Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. A second counterfeit bill was passed at the store around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Burglars kicked in the front door of a home in the 500 block of East Watt shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. No information was available on items stolen.
Vandals damaged three windshields and two side windows on vehicles parked in the 300 block of Alamo around 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Damage exceeds $2,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alfredo Fuentes III, 29, of 399 San Roberto Road, Apt. 10, in Rio Grande City was arrested by deputies at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 for money laundering in excess of $2,500. Processed, Fuentes posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jeremy Paul Garcia, 18, of 472 Candy was arrested by WCSO at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $9,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Christopher Alexander Zapata, 23, of 7100 Old Katy Road, Apt. 5418, in Houston was arrested by DPS at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $11,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Isaak Jon Mendez, 20, of 2202 Keystone Ridge Lane in Richmond was arrested by the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 for possession of a controlled substance.
Chris Danny Gutierrez, 52, of 305 N. Fourth in Ganado was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Violence, Weapons
Shawn Mathew Poncik, 34, of 1285 CR 408 was arrested by deputies at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for family violence with a previous conviction. Processed, he posted a $75,000 bond and was released the same day.
Dana Harden Stegall, 38, of 1912 Maple in Gardendale, Ala., was arrested by WCSO at 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Justin Allan Barnhart, 32, listed as homeless in Wharton, was arrested by WCSO at 12:42 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for criminal mischief less than $750 in value.
Aldric Bryant Washington, 48, of 4446 Boyett, Unit C, in East Bernard was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for home burglary. Processed, he posted a $40,000 bond and was released the next day.
Other
Luis Montanez-Reyes, 42, of 1714 Patton in Bryan was arrested by DPS at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for smuggling of persons.
Gonzalo Perez-Torres, 32, of 4944 Bogart in Baldwin Park, Calif., was arrested by state troopers at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for smuggling of persons.
