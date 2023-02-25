Wharton County
Grand Jury
Wharton County
Grand Jury
Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Teresa Ann Salazar, 50, of 405 S. Washington in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 31, 2022.
Salazar has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions from Snyder County.
• Brian Alan Sanders, 47, of 701 Purkeson in Cleveland for stealing a vehicle on Jan. 5.
Sanders has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 23, 2018, and stealing a vehicle on Sept. 15, 2021, both in Montgomery County.
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 45, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 16, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and more than a gram of heroin.
San Miguel has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County and Oct. 13, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Johnny Solis, 34, of 509 Roth in El Campo for forgery on Jan. 21, 2022. He allegedly forged a $500 check.
• Ricardo Vega, 31, of 610 FM 442 in Lane City for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2022. He allegedly used a gas stove in an assault, filling a home with gas
Vega has a prior felony conviction for driving while intoxicated on Nov. 15, 2018 in Fort Bend County.
• Macauley Tyler Vera, 29, of 2531 CR 356 in El Campo for endangering a child on May 27, 2022. He allegedly had an unknown amount of methamphetamine close enough to a child then the child ate it.
• Jake Marquis Weber, 32, of 212 N. Resident in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 28, 2022. Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on March 27, 2017, Weber is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
• Steven Chase Yatsko, 40, of 362 Queenstown in Houston for theft of a firearm on Nov. 18, 2022.
• John Thomas White, 50, of 3618 CR 154 in Wharton for aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 27, 2020.
• James Earl Young, 31, of 1617 Connie in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the Wharton Boys & Girls Club, 310 University in Wharton.
Young has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault on April 23, 2014 in Matagorda County.
