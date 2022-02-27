Police Blotter

Jailer Target, Charges Filed
An alleged scuffle with an El Campo jailer led to additional charges for a local woman Monday.
A concern over a woman’s health led police to encounter a 37-year-old El Campo woman shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 in the 900-block of West Jackson.
Interviewing Jennifer Michelle Weed of 906 W. Jackson, police found marijuana and report she resisted arrest.
Taken to headquarters, Weed was processed and placed in a cell.
“She began causing problems in her cell,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News. “Officers entered the cell to remove amenities in the cell she was tearing up. She grabbed one of the female officers arms during the struggle, scratching her arm.”
An additional charge of causing bodily injury to a police officer was added as a result. Processed, Weed was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Nitra Lashel Greer, 44, listed as homeless, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 on warrants for failure to appear, disorderly conduct - language and possession of drug paraphernalia.
City Incidents
Property
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported two incidents of shoplifting on Monday. One person stole two bags of rice valued at less than $10 while another stole a $150 night vision scope.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injury was reported in the 700 block of McGrew between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Sergio Amado Jauquan, 40, of 461 Martha Jane was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance.
Joe Tony Tovar, 39, of 14637 FM 1489 in Orchard was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 by sheriff’s deputies for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Mata Valdez, 50, of 9449 FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 for marijuana possession, open alcohol container in vehicle, expired registration, no driver’s license and violating a promise to appear.
Violence, weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 39, of 11325 I.H. 37, No. 3201, in Corpus Christi was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Processed, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 22, of 2106 Sue was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 for family violence, interfering with a request for emergency assistance and possession of marijuana.
Other
Kyle Allison Faupel, 25, of 3269 CR 309 in Louise was booked at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 on a warrant for parole violation.
Ryan Abraham Rubio, 19, of 304 Palm was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 for evading arrest with a vehicle and excessive noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.